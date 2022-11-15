Advanced search
SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
8.300 USD   -3.82%
08:02aSprinklr Announces Date of Third Quarter Financial Results
11/14Sprinklr Announces Local Data Hosting Solution in the United Arab Emirates
11/14Sprinklr Announces Local Data Hosting Solution in the United Arab Emirates
Sprinklr Announces Date of Third Quarter Financial Results

11/15/2022 | 08:02am EST
Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that the company’s third quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on the Sprinklr Investor Relations website at investors.sprinklr.com.

Sprinklr will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 pm ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the Sprinklr Investor Relations website. To access the call by phone, dial 877-459-3955 (domestic) or 201-689-8588 (international). The conference ID number is 13734476. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 618 M - -
Net income 2023 -84,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 158 M 2 158 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 245
Free-Float 40,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,30 $
Average target price 14,56 $
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ragy Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Sarin Chief Financial Officer
Pavitar Singh Chief Technology Officer
Neeraj Agrawal Independent Director
Matthew Jacobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINKLR, INC.-47.70%2 158
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.95%211 730
SAP SE-15.36%121 937
SERVICENOW INC.-38.32%80 726
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.64%31 594
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-20.56%19 086