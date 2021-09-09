Sprinklr : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results (Form 8-K)

Sprinklr Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results





•Q2 Total Revenue of $118.7 million, up 27% year-over-year

•Q2 Subscription Revenue of $103.3 million, up 25% year-over-year

•74 Customers Paying $1 Million or More in Subscription Revenue, up 23% year-over-year





NEW YORK, New York--September 9, 2021--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

'Our third consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth, and the continued trust that the world's largest and most iconic global enterprises place in Sprinklr, is a testament to the growing need for a Unified-CXM platform. Brands choose our leading AI and our unique ability to connect all customer-facing functions to engage customers on the channels they prefer for a truly unified customer experience,' said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr Founder and CEO.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

•Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter was $118.7 million, up from $93.5 million one year ago, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the second quarter was $103.3 million, up from $82.8 million one year ago, an increase of 25%year-over-year.

•Operating (Loss) Income and Margin: Second quarter operating loss was $29.3 million, compared to operating income of $4.9 million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating loss was $11.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $10.9 million one year ago. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was (25)% and non-GAAP operating margin was (10)%.

•Net (Loss) Income Per Share: Second quarter net loss per share was $0.20, compared to net income per share of $0.02 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share for the second quarter was $0.09, compared to non-GAAP net income per share of $0.05 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Completed its initial public offering and began trading on the NYSE ('CXM') on June 23, 2021. Net proceeds from the IPO were approximately $276.0 million, after deducting underwriters' discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of July 31, 2021 was $548.8 million.





Financial Outlook

Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2021:

•Subscription revenue between $104 million and $106 million.

•Total revenue between $117 million and $119 million.

•Non-GAAP operating loss between $24 million and $26 million.

•Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.09 and $0.10, assuming 260 million weighted average shares outstanding.













Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2022:

•Subscription revenue between $413 million and $418 million.

•Total revenue between $470 million and $475 million.

•Non-GAAP operating loss between $62 million and $66 million.

•Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.36 and $0.38, assuming 197 million weighted average shares outstanding.













contemplated by the forward-looking statements are and/or will be included under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b), on June 24, 2021. Additional information will be made available in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprinklr at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprinklr assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, and free cash flow. We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense-related charges and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies over multiple periods. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by the Company's management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.





With respect to our expectations under 'Financial Outlook' above, reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Sprinklr's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Relations:

ir@sprinklr.com

Media & Press:

PR@sprinklr.com



















Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) July 31,

2021 January 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 433,990 $ 68,037 Marketable securities 114,806 212,652 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.7 million and $3.2 million, respectively 104,898 116,278 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,170 95,819 Total current assets 747,864 492,786 Property and equipment, net 12,322 9,011 Goodwill and other intangible assets 47,287 47,427 Other non-current assets 44,005 36,669 Total assets $ 851,478 $ 585,893 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,150 $ 16,955 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,276 63,170 Deferred revenue 231,129 221,439 Total current liabilities 301,555 301,564 Senior subordinated secured convertible notes - 78,848 Deferred revenue less current portion 13,198 19,873 Deferred tax liability, long-term 870 869 Other liabilities, long-term 1,871 2,006 Total liabilities 317,494 403,160 Stockholders' equity Convertible preferred stock - 424,992 Class A common stock - - Class B common Stock 8 - Common stock - 4 Treasury stock (23,831) (23,831) Additional paid-in capital 947,041 122,061 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10) 787 Accumulated deficit (389,224) (341,280) Total stockholders' equity 533,984 182,733 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 851,478 $ 585,893













Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 103,307 $ 82,807 $ 200,079 $ 164,467 Professional services 15,385 10,691 29,593 22,019 Total revenue: 118,692 93,498 229,672 186,486 Costs of revenue: Costs of subscription (1) 22,341 16,314 43,392 36,253 Costs of professional services (1) 14,997 10,980 25,655 22,503 Total costs of revenue 37,338 27,294 69,047 58,756 Gross profit 81,354 66,204 160,625 127,730 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 15,087 8,152 28,215 16,480 Sales and marketing (1)(2) 70,249 42,273 130,887 91,832 General and administrative (1) 25,323 10,926 41,531 22,467 Total operating expenses 110,659 61,351 200,633 130,779 Operating (loss) income (29,305) 4,853 (40,008) (3,049) Other expense, net (1,436) (1,468) (3,627) (3,361) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (30,741) 3,385 (43,635) (6,410) Provision for income taxes 2,506 376 4,309 1,788 Net (loss) income $ (33,247) $ 3,009 $ (47,944) $ (8,198) Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic $ (0.20) $ 0.02 $ (0.36) $ (0.09) Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic 167,590 87,196 133,479 86,787 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, diluted $ (0.20) $ 0.01 $ (0.36) $ (0.09) Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, diluted 167,590 201,134 133,479 86,787













(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized, as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Costs of subscription $ 443 $ 314 $ 822 $ 518 Costs of professional services 737 315 1,022 454 Research and development 1,501 607 2,729 1,087 Sales and marketing 4,766 2,756 8,966 4,105 General and administrative 9,179 1,853 11,993 3,243 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized $ 16,626 $ 5,845 $ 25,532 $ 9,407

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:





Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Sales and marketing $ 82 $ 156 $ 164 $ 461 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 82 $ 156 $ 164 $ 461









Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (47,944) $ (8,198) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,451 2,877 Bad debt expense (226) 286 Stock-based compensation expense 25,532 9,407 Non-cash interest paid in kind and discount amortization 3,267 1,517 Deferred income taxes 1 87 Other noncash items, net (999) (15) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,810 29,661 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,673 18,243 Other noncurrent assets (7,151) 3,437 Accounts payable (6,751) (2,173) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,326) (14,474) Deferred revenue 2,956 (17,240) Other liabilities (154) 34 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (16,861) 23,449 Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (61,758) - Sales of marketable securities 56,652 - Maturities of marketable securities 101,860 - Purchases of property and equipment (3,862) (1,586) Capitalized internal-use software (2,481) (1,546) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 90,411 (3,132) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering costs 276,001 - Proceeds from Senior subordinated secured convertible notes - 73,425 Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 49,973 Repayments of short term borrowings - (49,973) Payments of debt and equity issuance costs - (160) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 16,659 1,357 Net cash provided by financing activities 292,660 74,622 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (257) (83) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 365,953 94,856 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 68,037 10,470 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 433,990 $ 105,326













Sprinklr, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 81,354 $ 66,204 $ 160,625 $ 127,730 Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1) 1,292 629 1,956 972 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 82,646 $ 66,833 $ 162,581 $ 128,702 Gross margin 69 % 71 % 70 % 68 % Non-GAAP gross margin 70 % 71 % 71 % 69 % Non-GAAP operating (loss) income: GAAP operating (loss) income $ (29,305) $ 4,853 $ (40,008) $ (3,049) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (2) 17,818 5,845 26,724 9,407 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 82 156 164 461 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (11,405) $ 10,854 $ (13,120) $ 6,819 Non-GAAP net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share: GAAP net (loss) income: $ (33,247) $ 3,009 $ (47,944) $ (8,198) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (2) 17,818 5,845 26,724 9,407 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 82 156 164 461 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (15,347) $ 9,010 $ (21,056) $ 1,670 Less: amounts allocated to participating securities - (4,866) - - Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Class A and

Class B common stockholders $ (15,347) $ 4,144 $ (21,056) $ 1,670 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders - basic 167,590 87,196 133,479 86,787 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per common share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ (0.09) $ 0.05 $ (0.16) $ 0.02 Free cash flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (6,467) $ (4,142) $ (16,861) $ 23,449 Purchase of property and equipment (2,690) (814) (3,862) (1,586) Capitalized internal-use software (1,447) (827) (2,481) (1,546) Free cash flow $ (10,604) $ (5,783) $ (23,204) $ 20,317

(1) Includes $0.1 million and $0.1 million of employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) Includes $1.2 million and $1.2 million of employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, respectively.







