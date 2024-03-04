Sprinklr, Inc.(NYSE:CXM) added to S&P Composite 1500

Sprinklr, Inc. is an enterprise software company for customer-facing functions. The Company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, Unified Customer Experience Management, enables customer-facing functions across the front office, from customer service to marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver human customer experiences. Its platform enables organizations to connect with customers via approximately 30 digital channels, including messaging, live chat, text, social media, and hundreds of millions of forums, blogs, news, and review sites. Its single-codebase platform is designed to handle unstructured data. It offers a range of digital use cases across the front office. Its unified platform enables broad-based listening, seamless collaboration across the entire customer journey, skills-based workflow, customer-led governance, and timely decision-making.

Sector Software