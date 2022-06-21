Sprinklr Introduces Enterprise-Grade Customer Support Solution Deployable in Just Minutes

Unified, AI-powered customer support now available out-of-the-box with Sprinklr Modern Care Lite

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today introduced Sprinklr Modern Care Lite, an enterprise-grade customer support solution that can be deployed in just minutes. Announced at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2022, Modern Care Lite is an out-of-the-box version of Sprinklr's digital-first, unified customer support solution Sprinklr Modern Care.

90% of today's customers want immediate responses to their questions, and most traditional customer support solutions can’t keep up. Modern Care Lite allows organizations to deliver exceptional customer support on the channels their customers use most, like social, messaging, chat, email, and voice — all from one unified platform. With an easy-to-deploy solution, Modern Care Lite customers – Like Norse Atlantic Airways – can focus on making customer support a competitive advantage.

“It was incredibly important for us to choose a technology partner that could help us deliver quality customer care and make it easy for us to manage social media customer service and marketing on one, unified platform,” said Andrew Hodges, Chief Commercial Officer, Norse Atlantic Airways. “We’ve had a positive experience with Sprinklr so far and our customer service team, using Sprinklr Modern Care Lite, can easily collaborate with our marketing and communications teams using Sprinklr Social Publishing & Engagement and Sprinklr Modern Research.”

Sprinklr Modern Care Lite includes:

Set up in minutes: Get up and running in five minutes or less with the ability to support 16+ channels on a simplified central dashboard that brings AI-powered case handling capabilities for voice and digital channels together in one place

Advanced AI Insights & Analytics: With built in advanced AI models, Modern Care Lite will provide actionable insights that will help organizations increase CSAT & reduce ticket volumes. Users can also deliver real-time conversation analytics and automate quality management, performance insights, service levels, and CSAT metrics.

High-Deflection with AI & Automation: Easy to setup & pre-train bots on multiple intents that will enable high deflection rates. Modern Care Lite also allows you to build bots once and deploy on multiple channels.

Best-in-class agent empowerment features - With unique capabilities like guided workflows, Modern Care Lite will significantly reduce agent ramp up times & empower even new agents to deliver first contact resolution easily. Modern Care Lite will help automate 4x more manual tasks such as identifying engageable tickets from large volumes of social media mentions, routing a priority message to the appropriate agents etc.

“Companies are dealing with dramatic increases in customer support requests across social media, messaging channels, email, and voice. Agents are struggling to keep up, and the result is often a disappointing customer experience,” said Pavitar Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Sprinklr. “With Sprinklr Modern Care Lite, any company can quickly stand up an enterprise-grade customer support software, empower agents to deliver first contact resolution, achieve high deflection with Conversational AI, and easily access actionable AI-driven insights to reduce future ticket volume.”

The Sprinklr team will be demonstrating Modern Care Lite capabilities at CCW, from June 20-23. Visit booth #845 or book a meeting onsite to learn more.

AVAILABILITY

Sprinklr Modern Care Lite is generally available for all clients globally.

Sprinklr is also offering customers a free 30-day trial and complimentary onboarding for a limited duration.

For more information on Sprinklr Modern Care Lite, please click here.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

