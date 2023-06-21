Advanced search
    CXM   US85208T1079

SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-20 pm EDT
14.73 USD   +1.03%
Sprinklr Upgrades Generative AI Conversational Bots and Releases 110 New Features

06/21/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announced during CCW Las Vegas, latest quarterly release delivers AI and Generative AI capabilities designed to supercharge agent productivity.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today unveiled more than 100 new capabilities, including AI and generative AI-powered capabilities, as part of the company’s spring platform release (v. 18.5) during Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas.

Release 18.5 continues to support Sprinklr’s momentum in the customer service and CCaaS market with more than 110 new capabilities added to the Sprinklr Service Product Suite. Updates include features built with Sprinklr AI+, Sprinklr’s AI-everywhere offering announced last month that unifies proprietary AI from Sprinklr with OpenAI’s generative AI.

“Sprinklr believes that customer service and CCaaS markets are ripe for disruption and customers and brands deserve more. As vendors rush to deliver new AI features, Sprinklr is demonstrating the real-world capabilities possible when AI is built across a unified platform and designed to be both open and scalable,” said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer, Pavitar Singh. “New Sprinklr AI+ capabilities are helping the largest and most complex enterprises supercharge agent productivity and automate tasks and processes with AI. We are helping our customers transform their contact centers and customer experiences, while preserving the level of governance, compliance, and data privacy that large brands require.”

Starting today at CCW Las Vegas, attendees can visit Booth #10 for a deep dive into new features for the contact center including:

  • Generative AI powered bots and more than a dozen new conversational AI features. Users can experience features like dynamic decision trees powered by Generative AI that help speed conversational bot building and implementation significantly. Knowledge base integration with conversational AI connects a brand’s knowledge base to large language models (LLMs) to train conversational AI bots on the information in the knowledge base for more accurate responses. This also allows users to continuously recalibrate and update AI models as the knowledge base evolves.
  • The ability to quickly build your Knowledge Base by auto-expanding articles from bullet points, writing assistance, including paraphrasing and text simplification, smart search of articles and auto-translation capabilities.
  • AI+ features to help ensure more accurate and quicker Live Chat conversations. Automated generation of chat responses in multiple languages, video call and case summaries, auto-generation of subjects for live chat conversations, and smart composition while customers are typing in the live chat widget all combine to improve customer and agent experience.
  • More than 16 AI-powered CCaaS features designed to increase agent productivity. New capabilities include auto summarization of cases, reply assistance, extracting relevant responses from the Knowledge Base, auto dispositions for cases, and more.

What others are saying

  • Keith Dawson, Ventana Research: “As a company born in the digital and social world that has introduced new technology to compete with legacy CCaaS providers, Sprinklr is a formidable player in this space and well positioned to help digitally-focused and digital-native enterprises transform their service operations."
  • Sheila McGee-Smith, McGee-Smith Analytics: “With its expanding technology and roadmap, combined with an enviable existing customer base, Sprinklr is in a position to disrupt the CCaaS market.”
  • Diane Myers, Metrigy: “Hearing from several customers cemented our view of Sprinklr as a CCaaS provider to be taken seriously…Sprinklr should be on the CCaaS short list for any company evaluating new CX platform vendors.”

For more information on how Sprinklr is changing the customer service market, visit - https://www.sprinklr.com/products/customer-service/.

In addition to Sprinklr Service, release 18.5 includes updates across the three other Sprinklr core product suites Sprinklr Insights, Sprinklr Marketing, and Sprinklr Social. With new features available now, Sprinklr users can:

  • Sprinklr Insights: Harness Generative AI+ for faster more powerful Insights.
    • Using AI-generated queries themes, CX professionals can enter a simple description of a search topic and automatically generate themes, queries, keywords, hashtags, and phrase suggestions. Users can then refine and launch a search, reducing the time to insights by as much as 90%.
    • On-demand, AI-generated summaries of long-form content (news, blogs, etc.) help users quickly understand content and extract meaningful insights.
  • Sprinklr Marketing: Improve productivity and efficiency for paid and organic content.
    • Simplify and accelerate the briefing process using generative AI to create key campaign messages, social media content, and more.
    • Improve the quality of your content and save time by using AI to simplify, reword, translate, fix the spelling/grammar, alter the length, or modify the tone of advertising and marketing content.
    • Produce high-impact advertising content and lower costs using AI-powered features to edit image templates, such as auto-cropping, background removal, auto-color, and automated text resizing.
  • Sprinklr Social: Enhance community management, governance, and team productivity.
    • New integrations with WeChat, Amazon Q&A and Microsoft teams help social teams manage communities more effectively and speed up engagement.
    • Scale up governance with share configurations at the user/user group and workspace/workspace group levels for all audience profiles. Unauthorized users will not be able to access any audience profiles (or associated PII data). These profiles can be shared manually and automatically with users using rules or macros.
    • Enhance efficiency with support for multiple translations of names and descriptions for entities such as macros. If the translation for the selected language is unavailable, the default translation will be displayed. Appropriate translation can be provided based on preference.

For more information on new capabilities and availability for release 18.5, visit https://www.sprinklr.com/releases/18-5-spring-2023/.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.


© Business Wire 2023
