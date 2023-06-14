Advanced search
    CXM   US85208T1079

SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
14.61 USD   +3.47%
Sprinklr to Host Investor Day on July 12, 2023
BU
07:01aSprinklr Named to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List by Great Place to Work® For Third Year in a Row
BU
06/12Clemson University Selects Sprinklr to Power Research and Train Next Generation of Social Media Professionals
BU
Sprinklr to Host Investor Day on July 12, 2023

06/14/2023 | 08:05am EDT
Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on July 12, 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

The Sprinklr Investor Day presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Sprinklr executives presenting at the event will include Chief Executive Officer, Ragy Thomas, and Chief Financial Officer, Manish Sarin, along with several other members of the leadership team and Sprinklr customers who will provide an overview of the company’s market opportunities, new product innovations, various use cases, and Sprinklr’s financial outlook.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the investor relations section of the Sprinklr website at https://investors.sprinklr.com/events-presentations/ir-calendar.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 714 M - -
Net income 2024 6,81 M - -
Net cash 2024 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 619x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 3 910 M 3 910 M -
EV / Sales 2024 4,58x
EV / Sales 2025 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 511
Free-Float 29,6%
Technical analysis trends SPRINKLR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,61 $
Average target price 16,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ragy Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Sarin Chief Financial Officer
Pavitar Singh Chief Technology Officer
Jacob Scott Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Neeraj Agrawal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINKLR, INC.78.83%3 910
ORACLE CORPORATION42.75%315 013
SAP SE29.95%157 893
SERVICENOW, INC.40.71%113 019
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.10%43 831
HUBSPOT, INC.77.31%25 448
