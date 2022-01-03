Log in
    CXM   US85208T1079

SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
  Report
Sprinklr to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

01/03/2022 | 08:03am EST
Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following event:

Annual Needham Growth Conference
Presenter: Ragy Thomas, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Time: 5:00-5:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be available on Sprinklr’s investor relations website: https://investors.sprinklr.com/.

About Sprinklr
Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 486 M - -
Net income 2022 -112 M - -
Net cash 2022 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 055 M 4 055 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,05x
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 160
Free-Float 10,9%
Managers and Directors
Ragy Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Pavitar Singh Chief Technology Officer
Vivek Kundra Chief Operating Officer
Neeraj Agrawal Independent Director
