Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sprinklr, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXM   US85208T1079

SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thinking about buying stock in Sprinklr, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, COMSovereign, Somalogic, or Viking Therapeutics?

12/10/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CXM, INFI, COMS, SLGC, and VKTX.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-sprinklr-infinity-pharmaceuticals-comsovereign-somalogic-or-viking-therapeutics-301442214.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SPRINKLR, INC.
09:32aThinking about buying stock in Sprinklr, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, COMSovereign, Somalo..
PR
06:46aBarclays Adjusts Sprinklr's Price Target to $23 From $27, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
06:06aSPRINKLR, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
06:02aJPMorgan Upgrades Sprinklr to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $20 From..
MT
12/09SPRINKLR : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
12/09Sprinklr, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ending January ..
CI
12/09Earnings Flash (CXM) SPRINKLR Reports Q3 Revenue $127.1M, vs. Street Est of $118.1M
MT
12/09Earnings Flash (CXM) SPRINKLR Posts Q3 Loss $-0.06, vs. Street Est of $-0.10
MT
12/09Sprinklr Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
BU
12/01Sprinklr Achieves Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPRINKLR, INC.
More recommendations