  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sprintex Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIX   AU000000SIX0

SPRINTEX LIMITED

(SIX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 01:57:32 am EDT
0.0750 AUD   +4.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sprintex : Application for quotation of securities - SIX

04/14/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

SPRINTEX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

SIX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,333,334

13/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity SPRINTEX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SIX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 38106337599

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and Time 02-Nov-2021 09:51

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

New - Proposed issue of securities - SIX A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

  • 1) 1 for 2 attaching options with an exercise price of $0.10 and one year term; and

  • 2) 20,923,673 further shares to be issued at $0.075

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

onlyFor personal use

ASX +security code and description SIX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 13/4/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 5,333,334

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Secondary trading is cleansed by a prospectus open from 6 April 2022 to 30 June 2022

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.07500000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sprintex Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,57 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net income 2021 0,13 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net cash 2021 2,25 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,4 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 25,9x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 29,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay Upton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael van Uffelen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven James Apedaile Chairman
Li Chen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINTEX LIMITED7.46%13
DENSO CORPORATION-27.40%42 191
APTIV PLC-32.79%30 034
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.02%17 951
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-24.51%16 477
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.49%15 327