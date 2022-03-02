Log in
    SIX   AU000000SIX0

SPRINTEX LIMITED

(SIX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 10:23:29 pm
0.061 AUD   -6.15%
Sprintex : Change of Director's Interest Notice

03/02/2022
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Sprintex Limited

ABN

38 106 337 599

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steve Apedaile

Date of last notice

16 April 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

No. of securities held after change

Direct

23 February 2022

2,717,588 Ordinary Shares

Performance Rights

2,500,000

nil

Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr Apedaile

2,717,588 Ordinary Shares

2,500,000 Performance Rights

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr

10 December 2021

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

n/a

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

n/a

this provided?

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Sprintex Limited

ABN

38 106 337 599

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jay Upton

Date of last notice

16 April 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

Top Fuel Promotions Pty Ltd, an entity controlled by Mr Upton

23 February 2022

47,844 Ordinary Shares

Performance Rights

5,000,000

nil

Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr Upton

47,844 Ordinary Shares

5,000,000 Performance Rights

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr

December 2021

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

n/a

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

n/a

this provided?

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Sprintex Limited

ABN

38 106 337 599

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Li Chen

Date of last notice

16 April 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

No. of securities held after change

Direct

23 February 2022

7,034,883 Ordinary Shares

Performance Rights

5,000,000

nil

Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr Chen

7,034,883 Ordinary Shares

5,000,000 Performance Rights

Disclaimer

Sprintex Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
