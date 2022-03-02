|
Sprintex : Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of entity
|
Sprintex Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
38 106 337 599
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Steve Apedaile
|
Date of last notice
|
16 April 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
Number acquired
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct
23 February 2022
2,717,588 Ordinary Shares
Performance Rights
2,500,000
nil
Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr Apedaile
2,717,588 Ordinary Shares
2,500,000 Performance Rights
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
|
Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
Apedaile as approved by shareholders on
|
back
|
10 December 2021
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
N
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
n/a
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
n/a
|
this provided?
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of entity
|
Sprintex Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
38 106 337 599
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Jay Upton
|
Date of last notice
|
16 April 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
Number acquired
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Indirect
Top Fuel Promotions Pty Ltd, an entity controlled by Mr Upton
23 February 2022
47,844 Ordinary Shares
Performance Rights
5,000,000
nil
Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr Upton
47,844 Ordinary Shares
5,000,000 Performance Rights
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
|
Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
Upton as approved by shareholders on 10
|
back
|
December 2021
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
N
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
n/a
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
n/a
|
this provided?
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of entity
|
Sprintex Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
38 106 337 599
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Li Chen
|
Date of last notice
|
16 April 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
Number acquired
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct
23 February 2022
7,034,883 Ordinary Shares
Performance Rights
5,000,000
nil
Issued as part of the remuneration of Mr Chen
7,034,883 Ordinary Shares
5,000,000 Performance Rights
|
Income Statement Evolution