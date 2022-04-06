Sprintex : Disclosure Document

SPRINTEX LIMITED ACN 106 337 599

PROSPECTUS

For the offer of up to 1,000 Shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.068 per Share to raise up to $68 (before expenses) (Offer).

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Shares being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Shares offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY ................................................................................................ 1

2. TIMETABLE AND IMPORTANT NOTES ............................................................................... 2

3. DETAILS OF THE OFFER .................................................................................................... 4

4. PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER ............................................................................. 7

5. RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SHARES .......................................................... 9

6. RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................... 12

7. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................... 20

8. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ....................................................................................... 28

9. DEFINITIONS .................................................................................................................. 29

1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY Directors Registered Office Steven Apedaile Unit 2/63 Furniss Road Non-Executive Chair DARCH WA 6065 Jude Upton Telephone: +61 8 9262 7277 Managing Director Website:www.sprintex.com.au Li Chen Non-Executive Director ASX Code Company Secretary SIX Michael van Uffelen Solicitors Share Registry* Steinepreis Paganin Lawyers and Consultants Advanced Share Registry Level 4, The Read Buildings 110 Stirling Highway 16 Milligan Street NEDLANDS WA 6009 PERTH WA 6000 Telephone: +61 8 9389 8033 Auditors* Email:admin@advancedshare.com.au PKF Brisbane Audit Level 6/10, Eagle St BRISBANE QLD 4000

*These entities have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and have not consented to being named in this Prospectus. Their names are included for information purposes only.

2. TIMETABLE AND IMPORTANT NOTES

2.1 Timetable Action Date Lodgement of Prospectus with the ASIC and ASX 6 April 2022 Opening Date of the Offer 6 April 2022 Closing Date of the Offer* 5:00 pm WST on 30 June 2022 * The Directors reserve the right to bring forward or extend the Closing Date at any time after the Opening Date without notice. As such, the date the Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary with any change in the Closing Date.

2.2 Important Notes This Prospectus is dated 6 April 2022 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. No Shares may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus. The Offer is only available to those who are personally invited to accept the Offer. Applications for Shares offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Application Form which accompanies this Prospectus. This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult.

2.3 Web Site - Electronic Prospectus A copy of this Prospectus can be downloaded from the website of the Company atwww.sprintex.com.au. If you are accessing the electronic version of this Prospectus for the purpose of making an investment in the Company, you must be an Australian resident and must only access this Prospectus from within Australia. The Corporations Act prohibits any person passing onto another person an Application Form unless it is attached to a hard copy of this Prospectus or it accompanies the complete and unaltered version of this Prospectus. Any person may obtain a hard copy of this Prospectus free of charge by contacting the Company. The Company reserves the right not to accept an Application Form from a person if it has reason to believe that when that person was given access to the electronic Application Form, it was not provided together with the electronic Prospectus and any relevant supplementary or replacement prospectus or any of those documents were incomplete or altered.