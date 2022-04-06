Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Sprintex Limited
  News
  Summary
    SIX   AU000000SIX0

SPRINTEX LIMITED

(SIX)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/24 01:10:34 am EDT
0.068 AUD   -2.86%
12:52aSPRINTEX : Disclosure Document
PU
03/07Sprintex Gets Commission for Designing Two Electric Compressors
MT
03/06Aeristech Limited Commissions Sprintex Limited to Design Innovative New e-Compressors
CI
Sprintex : Disclosure Document

04/06/2022 | 12:52am EDT
SPRINTEX LIMITED ACN 106 337 599

PROSPECTUS

For the offer of up to 1,000 Shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.068 per Share to raise up to $68 (before expenses) (Offer).

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Shares being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Shares offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • 1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY ................................................................................................ 1

  • 2. TIMETABLE AND IMPORTANT NOTES ............................................................................... 2

  • 3. DETAILS OF THE OFFER .................................................................................................... 4

  • 4. PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER ............................................................................. 7

  • 5. RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SHARES .......................................................... 9

  • 6. RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................... 12

  • 7. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................... 20

  • 8. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ....................................................................................... 28

  • 9. DEFINITIONS .................................................................................................................. 29

i

1.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Registered Office

Steven Apedaile

Unit 2/63 Furniss Road

Non-Executive Chair

DARCH WA 6065

Jude Upton

Telephone: +61 8 9262 7277

Managing Director

Website:www.sprintex.com.au

Li Chen

Non-Executive Director

ASX Code

Company Secretary

SIX

Michael van Uffelen

Solicitors

Share Registry*

Steinepreis Paganin

Lawyers and Consultants

Advanced Share Registry

Level 4, The Read Buildings

110 Stirling Highway

16 Milligan Street

NEDLANDS WA 6009

PERTH WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9389 8033

Auditors*

Email:admin@advancedshare.com.au

PKF Brisbane Audit

Level 6/10, Eagle St

BRISBANE QLD 4000

*These entities have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and have not consented to being named in this Prospectus. Their names are included for information purposes only.

  • 2. TIMETABLE AND IMPORTANT NOTES

  • 2.1 Timetable

    Action

    Date

    Lodgement of Prospectus with the ASIC and ASX

    6 April 2022

    Opening Date of the Offer

    6 April 2022

    Closing Date of the Offer*

    5:00 pm WST on 30 June 2022

    * The Directors reserve the right to bring forward or extend the Closing Date at any time after the Opening Date without notice. As such, the date the Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary with any change in the Closing Date.

  • 2.2 Important Notes

    This Prospectus is dated 6 April 2022 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

    No Shares may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

    The Offer is only available to those who are personally invited to accept the Offer. Applications for Shares offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Application Form which accompanies this Prospectus.

    This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult.

  • 2.3 Web Site - Electronic Prospectus

    A copy of this Prospectus can be downloaded from the website of the Company atwww.sprintex.com.au. If you are accessing the electronic version of this Prospectus for the purpose of making an investment in the Company, you must be an Australian resident and must only access this Prospectus from within Australia.

    The Corporations Act prohibits any person passing onto another person an Application Form unless it is attached to a hard copy of this Prospectus or it accompanies the complete and unaltered version of this Prospectus. Any person may obtain a hard copy of this Prospectus free of charge by contacting the Company.

    The Company reserves the right not to accept an Application Form from a person if it has reason to believe that when that person was given access to the electronic Application Form, it was not provided together with the electronic Prospectus and any relevant supplementary or replacement prospectus or any of those documents were incomplete or altered.

  • 2.4 Risk Factors

    Potential investors should be aware that subscribing for Shares in the Company involves a number of risks. The key risk factors of which investors should be aware are set out in Section 6. These risks together with other general risks applicable to all investments in listed securities not specifically referred to, may affect the value of the Shares in the future. Accordingly, an investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Investors should consider consulting their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for Shares pursuant to this

    Prospectus.

  • 2.5 Overseas Investors

    The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions constitutes a violation of those laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of Shares in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue in this Prospectus.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sprintex Limited published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
