Sprintex : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SIX

Entity name SPRINTEX LIMITED
Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +security
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Options with an exercise price of $0.10 and expiry
16,204,839
13/04/2022
to be confirmed
date of 12 April 2023.
Total number of +securities to be
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity SPRINTEX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code SIX
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022
Registration number 38106337599
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
Options attaching to placements.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securitiesASX +security code
New class - code to be confirmed
+Security type Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 13/4/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211109/pdf/452qt98hs46f38.pdf
Options Details
+Security description
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.10000000
12/4/2023
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
SIX - fully paid ordinary shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Options with an exercise price of $0.10 and expiry date of 12 April 2023 attaching to placements on the basis of one option for two placement shares issued on 9 November 2021, 2 February 2022 and 13 April 2022.
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Refer the Appendix 3B of 2 November 2021
Issue details
In what currency was the cash consideration being
What was the issue price per +security?
paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.15000000
Purpose of the issue
To raise additional working capital
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
Equity Securities
Number of +securities 16,204,839
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
