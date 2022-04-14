Sprintex : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SIX

Announcement Summary

Entity name SPRINTEX LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +security

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Options with an exercise price of $0.10 and expiry 16,204,839 13/04/2022 to be confirmed date of 12 April 2023.

Total number of +securities to be

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity SPRINTEX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SIX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 38106337599

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

Options attaching to placements.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 13/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211109/pdf/452qt98hs46f38.pdf

Options Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.10000000 12/4/2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

SIX - fully paid ordinary shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Options with an exercise price of $0.10 and expiry date of 12 April 2023 attaching to placements on the basis of one option for two placement shares issued on 9 November 2021, 2 February 2022 and 13 April 2022.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Refer the Appendix 3B of 2 November 2021

Issue details

For personal use In what currency was the cash consideration being What was the issue price per +security? paid? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.15000000 Purpose of the issue To raise additional working capital Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 5 / 7 Equity Securities

Number of +securities 16,204,839

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

Yes