Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sprintex Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIX   AU000000SIX0

SPRINTEX LIMITED

(SIX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 01:57:32 am EDT
0.0750 AUD   +4.17%
02:25aSPRINTEX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SIX
PU
02:22aSPRINTEX : Application for quotation of securities - SIX
PU
04/06SPRINTEX : Disclosure Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sprintex : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SIX

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name SPRINTEX LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +security

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Options with an exercise price of $0.10 and expiry

16,204,839

13/04/2022

to be confirmed

date of 12 April 2023.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity SPRINTEX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SIX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 38106337599

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Options attaching to placements.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 13/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211109/pdf/452qt98hs46f38.pdf

Options Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10000000

12/4/2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

SIX - fully paid ordinary shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Options with an exercise price of $0.10 and expiry date of 12 April 2023 attaching to placements on the basis of one option for two placement shares issued on 9 November 2021, 2 February 2022 and 13 April 2022.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

the market in an Appendix 3B

Refer the Appendix 3B of 2 November 2021

Issue details

For personal use

In what currency was the cash consideration being

What was the issue price per +security?

paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.15000000

Purpose of the issue

To raise additional working capital

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

Equity Securities

only

Number of +securities 16,204,839

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sprintex Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPRINTEX LIMITED
02:25aSPRINTEX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SIX
PU
02:22aSPRINTEX : Application for quotation of securities - SIX
PU
04/06SPRINTEX : Disclosure Document
PU
03/07Sprintex Gets Commission for Designing Two Electric Compressors
MT
03/06Aeristech Limited Commissions Sprintex Limited to Design Innovative New e-Compressors
CI
03/02SPRINTEX : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/25Sprintex Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24SPRINTEX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SIX
PU
02/09SPRINTEX : Application for quotation of securities - SIX
PU
2021YouPay Pty Ltd announced that it has received $4 million in funding from Sprintex Limit..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,57 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net income 2021 0,13 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net cash 2021 2,25 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,4 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 25,9x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart SPRINTEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sprintex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay Upton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael van Uffelen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven James Apedaile Chairman
Li Chen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINTEX LIMITED7.46%13
DENSO CORPORATION-27.40%42 191
APTIV PLC-32.79%30 034
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.02%17 951
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-24.51%16 477
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.49%15 327