Sprott Focus Trust : Portfolio Holdings, March 31, 2023
05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
List of Portfolio Holdings
March 31, 2023
Security Name
Security
Portfolio
Number of
Identifier
Weighting
Shares
AERSALE CORP COMMON STOCK USD.0001
00810F106
4.41%
655,000
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD COMMON STOCK
008474108
3.19%
160,000
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MA A COMMON STOCK USD.01
04316A108
3.75%
300,000
ASHMORE GROUP PLC COMMON STOCK GBP.0001
B132NW905
1.72%
1,500,000
BARRICK GOLD CORP COMMON STOCK
067901108
1.45%
200,000
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B COMMON STOCK USD.0033
084670702
3.62%
30,000
BUCKLE INC/THE COMMON STOCK USD.01
118440106
3.70%
265,000
CAL MAINE FOODS INC COMMON STOCK USD.01
128030202
4.76%
200,000
CANADIAN DOLLAR
999CADZ91
0.03%
112,200
CENTAMIN PLC COMMON STOCK
B5TT18906
1.61%
3,200,000
CIRRUS LOGIC INC COMMON STOCK USD.001
172755100
1.28%
30,000
CLARKSON PLC COMMON STOCK GBP.25
020183000
1.49%
100,000
DDH1 LTD COMMON STOCK
BKPCCV901
2.94%
12,500,000
EXXON MOBIL CORP COMMON STOCK
30231G102
3.21%
75,000
FEDERATED HERMES INC COMMON STOCK
314211103
4.70%
300,000
FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO
85748R009
2.16%
5,527,904
FRP HOLDINGS INC COMMON STOCK USD.1
30292L107
2.83%
125,000
GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD COMMON STOCK USD.00001
BG0KTL903
1.11%
13,500,000
HELMERICH + PAYNE COMMON STOCK USD.1
423452101
3.91%
280,000
KENNEDY WILSON HOLDINGS INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001
489398107
3.76%
580,000
LAM RESEARCH CORP COMMON STOCK USD.001
512807108
0.10%
500
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTL COMMON STOCK
560909954
3.38%
1,100,000
MARCUS + MILLICHAP INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001
566324109
2.20%
175,000
NUCOR CORP COMMON STOCK USD.4
670346105
4.53%
75,000
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP COMMON STOCK
697900108
1.42%
200,000
PASON SYSTEMS INC COMMON STOCK
702925959
4.14%
1,180,000
RELIANCE STEEL + ALUMINUM COMMON STOCK
759509102
4.76%
47,500
SCHNITZER STEEL INDS INC A COMMON STOCK USD1.0
806882106
3.65%
300,000
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC COMMON STOCK
811916105
1.52%
300,000
SIMS LTD COMMON STOCK
B0LCW7900
0.05%
13,500
SMART SAND INC COMMON STOCK USD.001
83191H107
0.52%
750,000
SOUTH AFRICAN RAND
999ZARZ99
0.00%
(1)
STEEL DYNAMICS INC COMMON STOCK USD.005
858119100
4.42%
100,000
THOR INDUSTRIES INC COMMON STOCK USD.1
885160101
3.27%
105,000
US DOLLAR
999USDZ92
0.01%
25,000
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LTD COMMON STOCK HKD.1
B28XTQ907
1.24%
10,000,000
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC COMMON STOCK USD.1
928298108
4.42%
500,000
WESTLAKE CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01
960413102
4.76%
105,000
Total
100.00%
Portfolio holdings are subject to change and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell individual securities.
Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectus which should be considered carefully before investing. Click here to obtain the prospectus or call 888.622.1813.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All data is in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. The Fund invests in gold and other precious metals, which involves additional and special risks, such as the possibility for substantial price fluctuations over a short period of time; the market for gold/precious metals is relatively limited; the sources of gold/precious metals are concentrated in countries that have the potential for instability; and the market for gold/precious metals is unregulated. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, which are subject to special risks including: differences in accounting methods; the value of foreign currencies may decline relative to the U.S. dollar; a foreign government may expropriate the Fund's assets; and political, social or economic instability in a foreign country in which the Fund invests may cause the value of the Fund's investments to decline. The Fund is non‐diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund.
Sprott Focus Trust Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:47 UTC.