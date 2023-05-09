Advanced search
    FUND   US85208J1097

SPROTT FOCUS TRUST, INC.

(FUND)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:46 2023-05-09 pm EDT
7.850 USD   -0.63%
Sprott Focus Trust : Portfolio Holdings, March 31, 2023
PU
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.1254 Per Share
AQ
Sprott Focus Trust : Portfolio Holdings, March 31, 2023

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

List of Portfolio Holdings

March 31, 2023

Security Name

Security

Portfolio

Number of

Identifier

Weighting

Shares

AERSALE CORP COMMON STOCK USD.0001

00810F106

4.41%

655,000

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD COMMON STOCK

008474108

3.19%

160,000

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MA A COMMON STOCK USD.01

04316A108

3.75%

300,000

ASHMORE GROUP PLC COMMON STOCK GBP.0001

B132NW905

1.72%

1,500,000

BARRICK GOLD CORP COMMON STOCK

067901108

1.45%

200,000

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B COMMON STOCK USD.0033

084670702

3.62%

30,000

BUCKLE INC/THE COMMON STOCK USD.01

118440106

3.70%

265,000

CAL MAINE FOODS INC COMMON STOCK USD.01

128030202

4.76%

200,000

CANADIAN DOLLAR

999CADZ91

0.03%

112,200

CENTAMIN PLC COMMON STOCK

B5TT18906

1.61%

3,200,000

CIRRUS LOGIC INC COMMON STOCK USD.001

172755100

1.28%

30,000

CLARKSON PLC COMMON STOCK GBP.25

020183000

1.49%

100,000

DDH1 LTD COMMON STOCK

BKPCCV901

2.94%

12,500,000

EXXON MOBIL CORP COMMON STOCK

30231G102

3.21%

75,000

FEDERATED HERMES INC COMMON STOCK

314211103

4.70%

300,000

FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO

85748R009

2.16%

5,527,904

FRP HOLDINGS INC COMMON STOCK USD.1

30292L107

2.83%

125,000

GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD COMMON STOCK USD.00001

BG0KTL903

1.11%

13,500,000

HELMERICH + PAYNE COMMON STOCK USD.1

423452101

3.91%

280,000

KENNEDY WILSON HOLDINGS INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001

489398107

3.76%

580,000

LAM RESEARCH CORP COMMON STOCK USD.001

512807108

0.10%

500

MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTL COMMON STOCK

560909954

3.38%

1,100,000

MARCUS + MILLICHAP INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001

566324109

2.20%

175,000

NUCOR CORP COMMON STOCK USD.4

670346105

4.53%

75,000

PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP COMMON STOCK

697900108

1.42%

200,000

PASON SYSTEMS INC COMMON STOCK

702925959

4.14%

1,180,000

RELIANCE STEEL + ALUMINUM COMMON STOCK

759509102

4.76%

47,500

SCHNITZER STEEL INDS INC A COMMON STOCK USD1.0

806882106

3.65%

300,000

SEABRIDGE GOLD INC COMMON STOCK

811916105

1.52%

300,000

SIMS LTD COMMON STOCK

B0LCW7900

0.05%

13,500

SMART SAND INC COMMON STOCK USD.001

83191H107

0.52%

750,000

SOUTH AFRICAN RAND

999ZARZ99

0.00%

(1)

STEEL DYNAMICS INC COMMON STOCK USD.005

858119100

4.42%

100,000

THOR INDUSTRIES INC COMMON STOCK USD.1

885160101

3.27%

105,000

US DOLLAR

999USDZ92

0.01%

25,000

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LTD COMMON STOCK HKD.1

B28XTQ907

1.24%

10,000,000

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC COMMON STOCK USD.1

928298108

4.42%

500,000

WESTLAKE CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01

960413102

4.76%

105,000

Total

100.00%

Portfolio holdings are subject to change and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell individual securities.

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectus which should be considered carefully before investing. Click here to obtain the prospectus or call 888.622.1813.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All data is in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. The Fund invests in gold and other precious metals, which involves additional and special risks, such as the possibility for substantial price fluctuations over a short period of time; the market for gold/precious metals is relatively limited; the sources of gold/precious metals are concentrated in countries that have the potential for instability; and the market for gold/precious metals is unregulated. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, which are subject to special risks including: differences in accounting methods; the value of foreign currencies may decline relative to the U.S. dollar; a foreign government may expropriate the Fund's assets; and political, social or economic instability in a foreign country in which the Fund invests may cause the value of the Fund's investments to decline. The Fund is non‐diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund.

© 2023 Sprott Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Sprott Focus Trust Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
