Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund : Annual Management Report of Fund Performance for the year ended December 31, 2021

Annual Management Report of Fund Performance (in U.S. dollars)

Management Discussion of Fund Performance

Investment Objective and Strategies

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (the "Trust") is a closed-end investment trust established on April 23, 2021 under the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada and its provisions and features are set out in an amended and restated trust agreement dated as of July 12, 2021. Sprott Asset Management LP (the "Manager") is the manager of the Trust. WMC Energy B.V. is the technical advisor (the "Advisor") to the Manager.

The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical uranium in the form of uranium oxide in concentrates and uranium hexafluoride (collectively, "Uranium"). The Trust seeks to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical uranium without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical uranium. The Trust intends to achieve its objective by investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical uranium and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in uranium prices.

Recent Developments

On July 19, 2021, the Trust successfully completed the acquisition of common shares of Uranium Participation Corporation ("UPC") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Uranium Participation Bermuda Limited ("UPBL"), and the right to administer and manage UPC's assets, resulting in the exchange of UPC's common shares for units in the Trust.

The transaction was implemented pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporation Act (Ontario), following the satisfaction of customary conditions, including receipt of regulatory and Ontario court approvals, and the approval by the common shareholders of UPC on July 7, 2021. Pursuant to the Arrangement, every two UPC common shares were exchanged for one unit of the newly-formed Trust for a total of 75,210,456 units on July 19, 2021, and UPC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trust. On the same date, all the assets of UPC and ownership of its wholly-owned subsidiary, UPBL, were transferred to the Trust. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Sprott Asset Management LP (the "Manager") made a cash contribution to UPC of $5.3 million. On November 19, 2021, UPC was dissolved. The assets of UPBL were transferred to the Trust on December 20, 2021, and UPBL was subsequently dissolved on January 4, 2022.

On July 19, 2021, the Trust began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbols "U.U" and "U.UN". Pursuant to the terms of the management agreement entered into between the Trust and the Manager prior to the completion of the Arrangement, within six months following the completion of the Arrangement, the Manager of the Trust has submitted to the New York Stock Exchange Arca ("NYSE Arca") a draft application pursuant to Rule 19b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to a listing of the Trust Units on NYSE Arca.

On September 13, 2021, the Trust entered into an Amended and Restated Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Virtu ITG Canada Corp. whereby the Trust may, in its sole discretion and subject to its operating and investment restrictions, offer and sell trust units through an "at the market offering" program (the "ATM Program") in transactions on the TSX through a market maker in Canada pursuant to a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus filed with the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and with each of the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. During the period from July 19, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the Trust sold 88,260,944 units through the ATM Program.

Risks

The risks of investing in the Trust are detailed in the Trust's annual information form dated March 18, 2022.

The changing economic and market climate as a result of COVID-19 has led to the Manager's implementation of its business continuity plan. The Manager's portfolio managers and enterprise shared services teams and key outsourced service providers are fully operational. While the exact long-term impacts of COVID-19 are undeterminable at the date ofthis report, the Manager believes the effects of COVID-19 we have witnessed thus far, and in particular, world government responses thereto via fiscal and monetary policy, will continue to be highly constructive to uranium markets into 2022.

Results of Operations

Pursuant to the arrangement described above, UPC's common shares were exchanged for 75,210,456 units of the Trust on July 19, 2021. During the period from July 19, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the Trust issued 88,260,944 units for gross proceeds of $997.6 million.

For the period from July 19, 2021 to December 31, 2021, unrealized gains on physical uranium oxide amounted to $162.5 million and the realized gains on physical uranium hexafluoride amounted to $9.8 million.

The value of the net assets1 of the Trust as at December 31, 2021 was $1,768.7 million or $10.82 per unit. The Trust held 41,280,707 pounds of physical uranium oxide as at December 31, 2021. The spot price of physical uranium oxide was $42.11 per pound as at December 31, 2021. There was no physical uranium hexafluoride held by the Trust as at December 31, 2021.

The Trust returned 29.1% compared to the return on spot uranium oxide of 30.2%, for the period from July 19, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The units of the Trust closed at $11.01 on the TSX on December 31, 2021. These units are denominated in U.S. dollars on the exchange. During the period from July 19, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the Trust's units traded on the TSX at an average premium to net asset value of approximately 1.8%.

The Trust pays its own expenses, which include, but are not limited to, audit, legal, and trustee fees, unitholder reporting expenses, general and administrative fees, filing and listing fees payable to applicable securities regulatory authorities and stock exchanges, storage fees and commission of 1% on the sale and purchase of physical uranium oxide and physical uranium hexafluoride, and any expenses associated with the Independent Review Committee of the Trust. Operating expenses2 for the period from July 19, 2021 to December 31, 2021 amounted to $3.0 million, and amounted to 0.23% of average net assets3 during the period.

There were no changes to the Manager of the Trust, nor were there any material changes to the investment philosophy or process since April 23, 2021.

Related Party Transactions

The transactions between the Trust and its related parties during the reporting period are outlined below:

Management Fees

The Trust pays the Manager, a monthly management fee equal to 1/12 of 0.35% of the value of the net assets of the Trust (determined in accordance with the Trust's trust agreement), plus any applicable Canadian taxes. The management fee is calculated and accrued daily and payable monthly in arrears on the last day of each month. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Trust incurred management fees of $2.1 million (not including applicable Canadian taxes).

Commissions

Pursuant to the management agreement, the Trust pays the Manager a commission of 1% of the gross value of any purchases or sales of uranium provided that the Manager shall be responsible for any and all third party brokerage fees, commissions and service charges and other similar fees relating to all such transactions. For the period from July 19, 2021 to December 31, 2021, commissions and other services paid to the Manager amounted to $10.1 million.

1 Net assets are equal to total assets less total liabilities (or total equity) on the statement of ﬁnancial position.

2 The operating expenses non-GAAP measure is calculated for the period from July 19, 2021 to December 31, 2021 as total expenses per the audited statement of comprehensive income (loss) less management fees of $2.1 million, commissions of $10.1 million, sales tax of $0.7 million, and net foreign exchange gains (losses) of $0.2 million.

3 Average net assets is the average of the daily net asset value of the Trust for the applicable period.

Financial Highlights

The following tables show selected key financial information about the Trust and are intended to help you understand the Trust's financial performance for the period indicated. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

The Trust's Net Assets Per Unit1

20213 $ Net assets, beginning of period - Increase from acquisition of UPC 8.38 Increase (decrease) from operations2: Total revenue - Total expenses (0.13) Realized gains (losses) for the period 0.08 Unrealized gains (losses) for the period 1.32 Total increase (decrease) from operations 1.27 Net assets at December 31 of year shown 10.82

1 This information is derived from the Trust's audited annual ﬁnancial statements.

2 Net assets per unit is calculated based on the actual number of units outstanding at the relevant period end date. The increase/decrease from operations is based on the weighted average number of units outstanding over the period shown. This table is not intended to be a reconciliation of the beginning to ending net assets per unit.

3 2021 information is for the period July 19, 2021 (inception) to December 31, 2021. Ratios and Supplemental Data 20215 $ Total net asset value (000's)1 $1,768,715 Number of Units outstanding1 163,471,400 Management expense ratio2 0.96% Trading expense ratio3 1.65% Portfolio turnover rate4 3.38% Net asset value per Unit $10.82 Closing market price - TSX $11.01

1 This information is provided as at December 31 of the year shown.

2 Management expense ratio is based on total expenses (including applicable Canadian taxes and excluding commissions) for the period from July 19, 2021 (inception) to December 31, 2021 and is expressed as an annualized percentage of daily average net asset value during the period.

3 The trading expense ratio represents total commissions for the period from July 19, 2021 (inception) to December 31, 2021 and is expressed as an annualized percentage of daily average net asset value during the period.

4 The Trust's portfolio turnover rate indicates how actively the Trust's portfolio adviser trades its portfolio investments. A portfolio turnover rate of 100% is equivalent to the Trust buying and selling all of the securities in its portfolio once in the course of the period. The higher the Trust's portfolio turnover rate in a period, the greater the trading costs payable by the Trust in the period, and the greater the chance of an investor receiving taxable capital gains in the period. There is not necessarily a relationship between a high turnover rate and the performance of the Trust.

5 2021 information is for the period from July 19, 2021 (inception) to December 31, 2021.

Past Performance

The indicated rates of return are the historical total returns including changes in unit values and assume reinvestment of all distributions in additional units of the Trust. These returns do not take into account sales, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that may reduce returns. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future performance. All rates of returns are calculated based on the net asset value of the units of the Trust.

Year-by-Year Returns

The bar chart below indicates the performance of the Trust units for period shown. The chart shows, in percentage terms, how much an investment made on the first day of each period would have increased or decreased by the last day of each period.

35.00%

30.00%

25.00%

Return(%)

20.00%

15.00%

10.00%

0.00%2021

5.00%

1

For the period from July 19, 2021 (inception) to December 31, 2021.

Annual Compound Returns

Annual compound returns are not presented as the Trust has not been in continuous operation for one full year.

Summary of Investment Portfolio

The following Top Holdings table shows the 25 largest positions (or all positions if the total number of positions is less than 25) held by the Trust as at December 31, 2021 based on the fair value of the position, expressed as a percentage of the Trust's net asset value.

PORTFOLIO ALLOCATION

TOP HOLDINGS

% of % of Net Asset Net Asset Asset Class Value Position Value Uranium 98.3 Physical uranium oxide 98.3 Cash 14.9 Cash 14.9 Other assets, less liabilities (13.2) Other assets, less liabilities (13.2) Total 100.0 Total Net Asset Value (000's) $1,768,715

The summary of investment portfolio may change due to the ongoing portfolio transactions of the Trust.