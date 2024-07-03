Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 12, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sprout Social, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SPT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 3, 2021 and May 2, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sprout Social and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-spt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 12, 2024.

About the Lawsuit

Sprout Social and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2024, post-market, the Company announced its operating results for the 1Q 2024, disclosing that it had missed its revenue guidance for the quarter and also revised its full year 2024 revenue guidance downward $20 million due in part to “underestimated the magnitude of enterprise seasonality” and that the Company had also been “self-inducing sales execution headwinds.”

On this news, the price of Sprout Social’s shares fell by $19.33, or 40.1%, to close at $28.82 per share on May 3, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Munch v. Sprout Social, Inc., et al., No. 1:24-cv-03867. A subsequent case, City of Hollywood Police Officers’ Retirement System v. Sprout Social, Inc. et al., No. 24-cv-5582, expanded the class period.

