CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced the promotion of Alan Boyce to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, he will oversee Sprout’s global technology, engineering, IT and compliance organizations. Aaron Rankin will remain at Sprout Social as Co-Founder focused on supporting the executive team and the strategic direction of the Company, and will continue to serve on Sprout Social’s Board of Directors.



“Alan is an exceptional leader and has earned the opportunity to lead Sprout forward as CTO,” said Aaron Rankin, Co-Founder. “Alan has been central to Sprout’s innovation and success for over a decade. Our team and I have tremendous confidence in his track record, making Alan the obvious choice to lead Sprout in our next great growth chapter.”

Boyce joined Sprout in 2010 as the first platform engineer after the founding team. Over the last thirteen years he has played a central role in the development of Sprout’s platform and award-winning R&D culture. He was most recently promoted in 2017 to Senior Vice President of Engineering, responsible for Sprout’s global engineering organization while serving as a member of the executive leadership team. He has led the integration of Sprout’s three acquisitions, the expansion into social listening/analytics, API/technology integrations and department growth to more than 300 people.

“I am deeply grateful to Aaron for his mentorship, leadership and for the opportunity to serve as Sprout’s next CTO”, said Alan Boyce, Chief Technology Officer. “I am excited to build on our industry leading technology and industry leading culture.”

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s unified platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can make strategic decisions that drive business growth and innovation. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

