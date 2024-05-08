The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2024, Sprout Social released its first quarter 2024 financial results, missing the Company’s prior guidance and lowering its 2024 outlook by approximately $20 million. The Company explained that its transition to enterprise set it back and that “there were execution headwinds that were self-induced.”

On this news, Sprout Social’s stock price fell $19.33, or 40.1%, to close at $28.82 per share on May 3, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

