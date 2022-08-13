Sprout Tiny Homes : STHI Q2 2022 Disclosure Statement 08/13/2022 | 03:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Quarterly Report and Disclosure Statement For the Period Ending June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 99,924,718 As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 83,997,290 Information Provided Pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as Amended Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No: Part A General Company Information Item 1 The exact name of the issuer and its predecessor (if any). The legal name of the Company is Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. See Item 3 for the names of predecessor companies. Item 2 The address of the issuer's principal executive offices. The Company executive office is located at 822 Hays, Longmont, CO 80504. The Company vacated its 45,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in September 2020. The Company also moved manufacturing equipment, delivery equipment and tools associated with the manufacturing of its homes, into moveable storage containers. The Company's contact information is: Phone: 720.810.4228; Email:info@sprouttinyhomes.com; Website: http://sprouttinyhomes.com. Item 3 The jurisdiction(s) and date of the issuer's incorporation or organization. Corporate History On February 26, 2015, we were incorporated as a Delaware corporation named "Sprout Tiny Homes (DE), Inc." On February 27, 2015, RG America, Inc., a Nevada corporation, merged into its wholly owned Delaware subsidiary, RG America Merger Corp. This moved RG America, Inc.'s state of incorporation from Nevada to Delaware. On March 5, 2015, RG America Merger Corp. merged into its wholly owned Delaware subsidiary RG America (DE), Inc. ("RG Delaware") as part of a Delaware Section 251(g) holding company reorganization. Sprout Tiny Homes (DE), Inc. was designated as the public holding company and RG Delaware became its wholly owned subsidiary, with all the assets and liabilities of the pre-existing insurance related business of RG America Inc. Under the plan of merger, each shareholder of RG Merger Corp. received shares of stock of Sprout Tiny Homes (DE), Inc. on a one-for-one basis. On March 19, 2015, Sprout Tiny Homes (DE), Inc. changed its domicile to Colorado; as part of this process our corporate name changed to Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc., a Colorado corporation. On March 27, 2015, a 1 for 150 reverse split was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and a majority of the voting power of its shareholders. The above corporate actions were approved by the Company's Board of Directors and a majority of the voting power of the Company's stockholders. These corporate actions required approval by FINRA, which was granted on April 20, 2015, effective April 21, 2015. The Company's new trading symbol, "STHI," became effective 20 business days later. On April 22, 2015, the Company acquired Sprout Tiny Homes, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company. We issued 35,000,000 shares of common stock to Rod Stambaugh as the purchase price for Sprout Tiny Homes, LLC. Part B Share Structure Item 4 The exact title and class of securities outstanding. The Company has two classes of stock (common and preferred). Under the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the authorized capital stock of the Company consists of 300,000,000 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock"), and 35,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), $0.001 par value, of which 1,000,000 are designated Series A preferred stock. No shares of the Company's capital stock are redeemable. Trading symbol: STHI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 85208W100 Trading symbol: STHI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock CUSIP: N/A 1 Item 5 Par or stated value and description of the security. Par or Stated Value for each class of outstanding securities: Trading symbol: STHI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock Par or stated value: $0.001 Trading symbol: STHI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock Par or stated value: $0.001 B. Common and Preferred Stock Common Stock The common stock shall have unlimited voting rights. Each share of Common Stock shall entitle the holder thereof to one vote on each matter submitted to a vote of holders of Common Stock. Subject to the prior rights and preferences of the Preferred Stock set forth in any resolution or resolutions providing for the issue of a series of Preferred Stock, and to the extent permitted by the laws of the State of Incorporation, the holders of Common Stock shall be entitled to receive such cash dividends as may be declared and made payable by the Board. After payment shall have been made in full to the holders of any series of Preferred Stock having preferred liquidation rights, upon any voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of the affairs of the corporation, the remaining net assets and funds of the corporation shall be distributed among the holders of the Common Stock according to their respective shares. Preferred Stock We are authorized to issue 35,000,000 preferred stock, par value $0.001. We currently have one series of Preferred stock outstanding, our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. On November 25, 2015, our Board of Directors approved the designation of 1,000,000 preferred shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001. The rights of both classes of stock is outlined below. The rights and preferences of Series A are set forth in our Articles of Incorporation as filed with the Secretary of State of Colorado. The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock are not entitled to receive dividends. The holders of each share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock then outstanding shall be entitled to be paid, out of the Available Funds and Assets, and prior and in preference to any payment or distribution (or any setting apart of any payment or distribution) of any Available Funds and Assets on any shares of Common Stock or subsequent series of preferred stock, an amount per share equal to the Original Issue Price of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock plus all declared but unpaid dividends on the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. Each share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock shall be convertible, at the option of the holder thereof, at any time after issuance of such share into 100 shares of common stock. Each share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock shall be entitled to 100 votes on any matter brought before our common stockholders. The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is not redeemable. The Company may not take any of the following actions without the approval of a majority of the holders of the outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Stock: (i) effect a sale of all or substantially all of our assets or which results in the holders of our capital stock prior to the transaction owning less than fifty percent (50%) of the voting power of the our capital stock after the transaction, (ii) alter or change the rights, preferences, or privileges of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, (iii) increase or decrease the number of authorized shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, (iv) authorize the issuance of securities having a preference over or on par with the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, or (v) effectuate a forward or reverse stock split or dividend of the Corporation's common stock. 2 Item 6 The number of shares or total amount of the securities outstanding for each classof securities authorized. Common Stock Period end date June 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Number of shares authorized 300,000,000 300,000,000 300,000,000 Number of shares outstanding 99,924,718 83,997,290 71,678,957 Freely tradable shares (public 49,222,767 49,222,767 29,560,267 float) Number of beneficial shareholders 172 171 170 owning at least 100 shares Total number of shareholders of 486 485 477 record Preferred Stock Period end date December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Number of shares authorized 35,000,000 35,000,000 35,000,000 Number of shares outstanding* 0 0 1,000,000 Freely tradable shares (public float) 0 0 0 Number of beneficial shareholders owning at 0 0 1 least 100 shares Total number of shareholders of record 0 0 1 *As of January 6, 2020, the 1,000,000 shares of Preferred stock were tendered back to the Company by Rod Stambaugh as part of his resignation as CEO. There are currently no shares of Preferred Stock outstanding and no beneficial shareholders of preferred stock. Item 7 The name and address of the transfer agent. Name: Madison Stock Transfer, Inc. Address 1: 2500 Coney Island Ave Address 2: Brooklyn, NY 11223 Phone: 718-627-4453 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?* Yes: No: Part C Business Information Item 8 The nature of the issuer's business. Sprout Tiny Homes is a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of high-quality, Zero Energy Ready Homes with chemical free interiors. Sprout Tiny Homes is a DOE Zero Energy Ready Home Partner with a unique and experienced team to scale production of high-quality tiny homes with useful design, personality and chemical free interiors in mind. From our streamlined manufacturing facility to our network of innovative vendors, HVAC, furniture and high-tech features, we are the most innovative manufacturer of tiny homes on wheels and modular homes on foundations. Sprout homes are built with modern building practices and focuses exclusively on building commercial grade homes to satisfy the growing demand of affordable housing communities, employee housing, overnight hotel / resort markets and homes for disabled and exceptional people. Sprout homes are built with structural insulated panels resulting in stronger, greener and straighter homes that are highly energy efficient and feature chemical free interiors to encourage healthy living lifestyles. Using sustainable building materials where possible and pushing the boundaries of design and energy efficiency are key attributes of Sprout homes. Further, Sprout Tiny Homes is proud to meet the ANSI-119.5 safety standards in all homes that we build. This standard requires that all models meet or exceed more than 500 building and safety standards. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver high quality tiny 3 homes in volume. Sprout manufactures Zero Energy Ready homes on foundations up to 1700 sq. ft. of living space. The company provides consulting and custom design services to customers that engage the Company to build homes on-site. The Company's SIC is: 1522 - Residential construction, misc. The Company's fiscal year end is December 31. Other Business Information On February 26, 2015, we were incorporated as a Delaware corporation named "Sprout Tiny Homes (DE), Inc." On February 27, 2015, RG America, Inc., a Nevada corporation, merged into its wholly owned Delaware subsidiary, RG America Merger Corp. This moved RG America, Inc.'s state of incorporation from Nevada to Delaware. On March 5, 2015, RG America Merger Corp. merged into its wholly owned Delaware subsidiary RG America (DE), Inc. ("RG Delaware") as part of a Delaware Section 251(g) holding company reorganization. Sprout Tiny Homes (DE), Inc. was designated as the public holding company and RG Delaware became its wholly owned subsidiary, with all the assets and liabilities of the pre-existing insurance related business of RG America Inc. Under the plan of merger, each shareholder of RG Merger Corp. received shares of stock of Sprout Tiny Homes (DE), Inc. on a one-for-one basis. On March 19, 2015, Sprout Tiny Homes (DE), Inc. changed its domicile to Colorado; as part of this process our corporate name changed to Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc., a Colorado corporation. On March 27, 2015, a 1 for 150 reverse split was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and a majority of the voting power of its shareholders. The Company has never been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding, nor has there been any material reclassification, merger, consolidation, or purchase or sale of a significant amount of assets. On February 5, 2019, the Company entered into a cross-licensing agreement with Utopian Villas of Texas, LLC to debut an enhanced line of tiny homes on wheels. This collaboration is centered around Utopian Villas granting Sprout the rights to manufacture the floor plans and designs of Utopian Villa's RVIA Certified Park Models in the Colorado market. With Utopian Villas unique designs and Sprouts production facility located in Pueblo, CO the goal of both companies is that the collaboration will focus on new technology integration around HVAC systems, zero energy ready home certification and increasing loft headroom. The Agreement leverages both companies' strengths in design, technology and manufacturing capacity that will be delivered to commercial clients in Colorado that demand cutting edge design and technology in the expanding small home market. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will elect one member to its Board of Directors. In addition, the Company will issue 1,200,000 shares of its restricted common stock and agreed to issue future share grants commensurate with the value and manufacturing capacity created for each phase of expansion. The future grants will be defined and agreed to in a separate share grant Agreement. On May 13, 2019, the Company entered into an operating agreement with Champion Homes to increase production capacity and reduce the time to market for its high-quality homes on wheels. This collaboration is centered around some process changes on the production line and integration of Sprout technology and innovation. Under the agreement, Champion Homes will supply major components and production efficiencies out of its Mansfield, TX production facility. In 2021, the Company formed a relationship with a well-capitalized developer to address outstanding debt on NVH and move the project forward. The Company agreed to sell the NVH project to a new LLC for $3,080,000 and is in the process of completing the incremental cost of approximately $4 million of infrastructure for the 162 lots. Simultaneously, the Company agreed that the developer would retire the existing debt with NVH lenders before the notes reach maturity, and the NVH lenders agreed to settle all debt at a substantial discount, thereby avoiding discussions of foreclosure. On a go forward basis, the Company agreed that the new owner/developer would complete most of the vertical construction of homes and townhomes at NVH. It is anticipated that vertical construction will begin late May/early June 2021 and provides the Company with an opportunity to realize profits from the vertical building and sales of homes and townhomes. In 2020, the Company recorded a $3,474,822 write-down in the carrying value of the land and undeveloped land to reflect the sales price received at the close of the 2021 transaction. On January 25, 2021, the Company announced the signing of a term sheet to acquire 100% of the Common Stock of Pure Zero Construction, LLC a modern technology and home building company. Upon execution of a definitive agreement Pure Zero will be an outward facing home builder brand focused on building affordable, healthy, Zero Energy Ready homes in a post pandemic market. The plan is to scale Pure Zero through an aggressive acquisition strategy as it builds single family homes and townhomes in the North Vista Highlands housing development in Pueblo, CO. The homes being constructed in North Vista Highlands will set a standard for the future of housing. Technology innovation will highlight nontoxic interiors, superior indoor air quality, water filtration, EMF reduction, a COVID sanitation locker, virus resistant flooring / surfaces, new kitchen technology, and innovative work / workout space with 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. 