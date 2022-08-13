Sprout Tiny Homes : STHI Q2 2022 Financial Statements

Log in
Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.

Financial Statements

June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (unaudited)

Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.

Financial Statements

Table of Contents

Unaudited Financial Statements

Balance Sheets (unaudited) as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021............................................................................

F-3

Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021....................................

F-4

Statements of Shareholders' Deficit (unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2022...................................................

F-5

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ..................................................

F-6

Notes to Financial Statements..............................................................................................................................................

F-7

F-2

Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.

Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

June 30,

Dec 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

78,532

$

355,152

Accounts receivable, net

281,876

-

Earnings in excess of billings and estimated earnings on

-

uncompleted contracts

292,169

Prepaid and other assets

75,750

75,750

Total current assets

728,327

430,902

Other assets

2,102,133

1,486,229

Total Assets

$

2,841,050

$

1,917,130.55

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

2,948,131

$

2,331,813

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties

409,536

477,526

Customer deposits, factory built homes

18,190

131,590

Customer deposits, land sales

2,387

2,387

Convertible notes payable, in default

1,087,202

1,087,202

Convertible notes payable, net of discounts, - related party

282,425

472,235

Convertible notes payable, in default - related party

350,000

350,000

Notes payable, current

220,000

220,000

Notes payable, in default

2,717,889

2,717,889

Total current liabilities

8,035,759

7,790,641

Notes payable, long-term, net of discounts and deferred

financing costs

-

-

Total liabilities

8,035,759

7,790,641

Shareholders' Deficit:

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares

authorized, 99,924,718 and 83,997,290 issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively

99,928

83,999

Common stock issuable, 1,375,000 and 1,375,000 shares

outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

36,994

36,994

respectively

Additional paid in capital

16,029,006

14,674,699

Accumulated deficit

(21,360,637)

(20,669,202)

Total Shareholders' Deficit

(5,194,709)

(5,873,510)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

$

2,841,050

$

1,917,131

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-3

Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.

Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ending June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Total Revenue

$

3,289,592

$

-

$

3,588,946

$

-

Cost of goods sold

2,689,605

-

3,003,773

-

Gross Margin

599,987

-

585,173

-

Costs and Expenses

Sales and marketing expense

8,991

-

17,870

-

General and administrative expense

174,770

411,000

588,846

415,320

Accounting and finance expense

74,318

6,614

182,902

7,150

Facilities expense

18,734

2,455

34,466

2,455

Depreciation and amortization expense

-

30,600

-

61,200

Total Costs and Expenses

276,813

450,669

824,084

486,125

Operating Income (Loss)

$

323,174

$

(450,669)

$

(238,911)

$

(486,125)

Other Income (Expense)

Other income (expense)

248

-

381

-

Gain (loss) on sale of land

-

(27,384)

-

(27,384)

Interest (expense)

(258,888)

(142,621)

(452,906)

(356,276)

Gain on settlement of debt and accrued

liabilities

-

-

-

1,762,172

Total Other Income (Expense)

(258,640)

(170,005)

(452,525)

1,378,512

Net Income (Loss)

$

64,534

$

(620,674)

$

(691,436)

$

892,387

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Numerator

Net Income (loss)

$

64,534

$

(620,674)

$

(691,436)

$

892,387

Denominator

Weighted average common

shares outstanding

99,924,718

63,399,197

89,652,539

63,399,197

Potential diluted shares

-

-

-

-

Weighted average diluted

shares outstanding

99,924,718

63,399,197

89,652,539

63,399,197

Net Income (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-4

Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.

Statements of Shareholders' Deficit

For the periods ended June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Additional Paid

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock Issuable

in

Capital

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Deficit

Total

Balance December 31, 2020 (audited)

-

$

-

71,678,957

$

71,680

1,375,000

$

36,994

$

11,744,967

$ (20,718,835)

$

(8,865,195)

Shares issued for cash

-

-

333,333

333

-

-

49,667

-

50,000

Shares issued for consulting services

-

-

4,360,000

4,360

-

-

1,349,440

-

1,353,802

Shares issued for services, related party

-

-

375,000

375

-

-

75,375

-

75,750

Shares issued for purchase of Legacy Homes

-

-

7,000,000

7,000

-

-

1,393,000

-

1,400,000

Shares issued for legal services

-

-

250,000

250

-

-

62,250

-

62,500

Net (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49,633

49,633

Balance December 31, 2021 (unaudited)

-

$

-

83,997,290

$

83,999

1,375,000

$

36,994

$

14,674,699

$ (20,669,202)

$

(5,873,510)

Shares issued for cash

-

-

196,428

196

-

-

10,804

-

11,000

Shares issued for consulting services

-

-

3,000,000

3,000

-

-

263,100

-

266,100

Shares issued as debt discoount, related party

-

-

5,731,000

5,733

-

-

466,503

-

472,236

Shares issued for purchase of Pure Zero Construction

-

-

7,000,000

7,000

-

-

613,901

-

620,901

Net (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(691,436)

(691,436)

Balance June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

-

$

-

99,924,718

$

99,928

1,375,000

$

36,994

$

16,029,006

$ (21,360,638)

$

(5,194,709)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sprout Tiny Homes Inc. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 19:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
