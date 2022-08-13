Sprout Tiny Homes : STHI Q2 2022 Financial Statements

Notes to Financial Statements..............................................................................................................................................

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ..................................................

Statements of Shareholders' Deficit (unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2022...................................................

Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021....................................

Balance Sheets (unaudited) as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021............................................................................

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.

Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ending June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Total Revenue $ 3,289,592 $ - $ 3,588,946 $ - Cost of goods sold 2,689,605 - 3,003,773 - Gross Margin 599,987 - 585,173 - Costs and Expenses Sales and marketing expense 8,991 - 17,870 - General and administrative expense 174,770 411,000 588,846 415,320 Accounting and finance expense 74,318 6,614 182,902 7,150 Facilities expense 18,734 2,455 34,466 2,455 Depreciation and amortization expense - 30,600 - 61,200 Total Costs and Expenses 276,813 450,669 824,084 486,125 Operating Income (Loss) $ 323,174 $ (450,669) $ (238,911) $ (486,125) Other Income (Expense) Other income (expense) 248 - 381 - Gain (loss) on sale of land - (27,384) - (27,384) Interest (expense) (258,888) (142,621) (452,906) (356,276) Gain on settlement of debt and accrued liabilities - - - 1,762,172 Total Other Income (Expense) (258,640) (170,005) (452,525) 1,378,512 Net Income (Loss) $ 64,534 $ (620,674) $ (691,436) $ 892,387 Net Income (Loss) Per Share Numerator Net Income (loss) $ 64,534 $ (620,674) $ (691,436) $ 892,387 Denominator Weighted average common shares outstanding 99,924,718 63,399,197 89,652,539 63,399,197 Potential diluted shares - - - - Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 99,924,718 63,399,197 89,652,539 63,399,197 Net Income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.01

