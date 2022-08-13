Sprout Tiny Homes : STHI Q2 2022 Financial Statements
Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.
Financial Statements
June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (unaudited)
Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.
Financial Statements
Table of Contents
Unaudited Financial Statements
Balance Sheets (unaudited) as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021............................................................................
F-3
Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021....................................
F-4
Statements of Shareholders' Deficit (unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2022...................................................
F-5
Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ..................................................
F-6
Notes to Financial Statements..............................................................................................................................................
F-7
F-2
Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.
Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
June 30,
Dec 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
78,532
$
355,152
Accounts receivable, net
281,876
-
Earnings in excess of billings and estimated earnings on
-
uncompleted contracts
292,169
Prepaid and other assets
75,750
75,750
Total current assets
728,327
430,902
Other assets
2,102,133
1,486,229
Total Assets
$
2,841,050
$
1,917,130.55
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
2,948,131
$
2,331,813
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties
409,536
477,526
Customer deposits, factory built homes
18,190
131,590
Customer deposits, land sales
2,387
2,387
Convertible notes payable, in default
1,087,202
1,087,202
Convertible notes payable, net of discounts, - related party
282,425
472,235
Convertible notes payable, in default - related party
350,000
350,000
Notes payable, current
220,000
220,000
Notes payable, in default
2,717,889
2,717,889
Total current liabilities
8,035,759
7,790,641
Notes payable, long-term, net of discounts and deferred
financing costs
-
-
Total liabilities
8,035,759
7,790,641
Shareholders' Deficit:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares
authorized, 99,924,718 and 83,997,290 issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
respectively
99,928
83,999
Common stock issuable, 1,375,000 and 1,375,000 shares
outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
36,994
36,994
respectively
Additional paid in capital
16,029,006
14,674,699
Accumulated deficit
(21,360,637)
(20,669,202)
Total Shareholders' Deficit
(5,194,709)
(5,873,510)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
$
2,841,050
$
1,917,131
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
F-3
Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.
Statements of Operations
For the three and six months ending June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Total Revenue
$
3,289,592
$
-
$
3,588,946
$
-
Cost of goods sold
2,689,605
-
3,003,773
-
Gross Margin
599,987
-
585,173
-
Costs and Expenses
Sales and marketing expense
8,991
-
17,870
-
General and administrative expense
174,770
411,000
588,846
415,320
Accounting and finance expense
74,318
6,614
182,902
7,150
Facilities expense
18,734
2,455
34,466
2,455
Depreciation and amortization expense
-
30,600
-
61,200
Total Costs and Expenses
276,813
450,669
824,084
486,125
Operating Income (Loss)
$
323,174
$
(450,669)
$
(238,911)
$
(486,125)
Other Income (Expense)
Other income (expense)
248
-
381
-
Gain (loss) on sale of land
-
(27,384)
-
(27,384)
Interest (expense)
(258,888)
(142,621)
(452,906)
(356,276)
Gain on settlement of debt and accrued
liabilities
-
-
-
1,762,172
Total Other Income (Expense)
(258,640)
(170,005)
(452,525)
1,378,512
Net Income (Loss)
$
64,534
$
(620,674)
$
(691,436)
$
892,387
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
Numerator
Net Income (loss)
$
64,534
$
(620,674)
$
(691,436)
$
892,387
Denominator
Weighted average common
shares outstanding
99,924,718
63,399,197
89,652,539
63,399,197
Potential diluted shares
-
-
-
-
Weighted average diluted
shares outstanding
99,924,718
63,399,197
89,652,539
63,399,197
Net Income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
F-4
5-F
integral an are notes accompanying The
.statements financial these of part
Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.
Statements of Shareholders' Deficit
For the periods ended June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Additional Paid
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock Issuable
in
Capital
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Deficit
Total
Balance December 31, 2020 (audited)
-
$
-
71,678,957
$
71,680
1,375,000
$
36,994
$
11,744,967
$ (20,718,835)
$
(8,865,195)
Shares issued for cash
-
-
333,333
333
-
-
49,667
-
50,000
Shares issued for consulting services
-
-
4,360,000
4,360
-
-
1,349,440
-
1,353,802
Shares issued for services, related party
-
-
375,000
375
-
-
75,375
-
75,750
Shares issued for purchase of Legacy Homes
-
-
7,000,000
7,000
-
-
1,393,000
-
1,400,000
Shares issued for legal services
-
-
250,000
250
-
-
62,250
-
62,500
Net (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
49,633
49,633
Balance December 31, 2021 (unaudited)
-
$
-
83,997,290
$
83,999
1,375,000
$
36,994
$
14,674,699
$ (20,669,202)
$
(5,873,510)
Shares issued for cash
-
-
196,428
196
-
-
10,804
-
11,000
Shares issued for consulting services
-
-
3,000,000
3,000
-
-
263,100
-
266,100
Shares issued as debt discoount, related party
-
-
5,731,000
5,733
-
-
466,503
-
472,236
Shares issued for purchase of Pure Zero Construction
-
-
7,000,000
7,000
-
-
613,901
-
620,901
Net (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(691,436)
(691,436)
Balance June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
-
$
-
99,924,718
$
99,928
1,375,000
$
36,994
$
16,029,006
$ (21,360,638)
$
(5,194,709)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Sprout Tiny Homes Inc. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 19:52:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPROUT TINY HOMES, INC.
03:53p SPROUT TINY HOMES : STHI Q2 2022 Disclosure Statement
PU
03:53p SPROUT TINY HOMES : STHI Q2 2022 Financial Statements
PU
2021 Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. acquired Legacy Homes of Pueblo, Inc.
CI
2021 Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. completed the acquisition of Pure Zero Construction, LLC.
CI
2020 SPROUT HOMES UPDATE : No More Tiny Homes, Signing of a Top 10 National Builder, a Regional..
AQ
2020 SPROUT TINY HOMES : Hits First Quarter Goals
AQ
2020 Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
2019 Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc to Commence Land Development on North Vista Highlands
CI
2019 Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. Signs Contact with River Run Colorado LLC
CI
2019 Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. and Champion Homes Collaborate on Production
CI
Chart SPROUT TINY HOMES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week