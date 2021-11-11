Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    SFM   US85208M1027

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

(SFM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danny Seo Joins Sprouts Farmers Market's Dania Beach Opening December 1

11/11/2021 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cookbook author and natural living television star to gift 150 customers with a signed copy of his latest, best-selling cookbook during a special evening event

PHOENIX, Ariz. - November 11, 2021 - Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in Dania Beach, Fla. at 150 South Compass Way on Wednesday, December 1. The location is the first Sprouts in Florida to feature the specialty market's updated design and layout.

Grand Opening Day Events
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held before doors open at 7 a.m. Every customer on grand opening day will receive a free reusable bag with purchase.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on grand opening evening, shoppers will have the chance to meet Danny Seo, author of the new cookbook Naturally, Delicious Dinners and Emmy Award-Winning host of NBC's Naturally, Danny Seo. The first 150 customers will receive a signed copy of the new cookbook furnished by Bob's Red Mill, and can enjoy samples of sushi from Marukan Vinegar, wine samples from Bonterra Organic Wines, snacks from Mary's Gone Crackers, and natural product giveaways from Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day. Samples and giveaways will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"My new cookbook is designed for those who want to live healthily and choose foods mindfully, and Sprouts' farmers market atmosphere and abundance of fresh products full of goodness is a huge source of inspiration when I'm in the kitchen," said Danny Seo. "Cooking should be organic, creative, and delicious, and I'm looking forward to showing shoppers how to achieve just that with meals that are packed with nutrition and taste."

Sprouts App and Weekend Savings
From Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 5, new customers with the Sprouts app can clip a digital coupon to receive 20% off one purchase when they set the Dania Beach location as their store. Through the app, shoppers can view the weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons every month.

Store Experience
The Dania Beach store is Florida's first Sprouts with the grocer's latest store design which makes it easier for health-minded and food-centric shoppers to explore new "better for you" products. Features include:

  • An Innovation Center showcasing new-to-market, attribute-driven products, many of which are exclusive to Sprouts as part of its "Find a New Favorite" program which rotates monthly
  • An expanded frozen department with easy, innovative meal solutions including convenient keto, plant-based, and paleo options, among others
  • A Plant-Powered refrigerated section highlighting the latest plant-based meat alternatives

Along with innovation, the remodeled store focuses on Sprouts' popular selection of fresh produce at the center of the store which includes more than 200 affordable organic varieties every day. Earlier this year, Sprouts opened a fresh distribution center in Orlando enabling shorter travel times and the ability to source a wider selection local and organic produce.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

###

Disclaimer

Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 18:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
