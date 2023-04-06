Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    SFM   US85208M1027

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

(SFM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:58:22 2023-04-06 pm EDT
34.64 USD   +0.86%
Sprouts Farmers Market : Announces Grand Opening of Lancaster Location, April 28

04/06/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Celebrations Include Store Discounts, Vendor Sampling, Prizes, Games and More

Lancaster, CA - Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store in Lancaster on April 28, located at 43668 15 St. West in Lancaster, CA. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

"I am thrilled to announce the arrival of Sprouts Farmers Market to Lancaster," said R. Rex Parris, Mayor of Lancaster, CA. "This new addition to our community not only provides access to fresh, healthy food options but also creates job opportunities for our residents. Lancaster continues to grow and attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our citizens and Sprouts Farmers Market is a testament to that progress."

Grand Opening Weekend Events:
From Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. Guests will be treated to samples from innovative brands at the Vendor Village. The first 200 shoppers will receive a free 'Goodness it's Free' reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples on Friday and Saturday while supplies last. A large interactive and educational experience area will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce, play games, have their face painted, see artists carve large produce and more. Kids games, music and prizes will also add to the festivities.

In addition, customers who text "LANC" to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase when they scan their app account barcode at checkout. Through the app, shoppers can view Sprouts' weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month.

The celebrations, discounts and chances to win prizes won't end after this grand opening weekend. Shoppers who make a purchase during the grand opening weekend will receive a $10 off when they spend $50 or more from May 1 to 14. A customer appreciation event will be held on June 24 and will offer free samples, education and more.

The community can look forward to seeing locally produced products line the shelves including fresh fruits and vegetables from ECO Farms, G&M Farms, George Perry and Sons and more. Look for the blue tag highlighting that the product is local. For more information visit www.sprouts.com/healthy-living/northern-california-grown/

Additionally, through Sprouts' Food Rescue program, the new store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Second Harvest of the Greater Valley.
This location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information visit https://www.sprouts.com/store/ca/lancaster/15th-st/

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

###

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 718 M - -
Net income 2023 262 M - -
Net Debt 2023 33,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 539 M 3 539 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 34,34 $
Average target price 33,08 $
Spread / Average Target -3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Loudon Sinclair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Konat President & Chief Operating Officer
Lawrence P. Molloy Independent Director
Joseph M. Fortunato Non-Executive Chairman
Hunter Bennett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.6.09%3 539
WALMART INC.3.84%403 459
SYSCO CORPORATION1.31%39 314
KROGER CO. (THE)7.81%34 481
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.18.87%33 813
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED14.72%31 342
