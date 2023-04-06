Sprouts Farmers Market : Announces Grand Opening of Lancaster Location, April 28

Lancaster, CA - Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store in Lancaster on April 28, located at 43668 15 St. West in Lancaster, CA. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

"I am thrilled to announce the arrival of Sprouts Farmers Market to Lancaster," said R. Rex Parris, Mayor of Lancaster, CA. "This new addition to our community not only provides access to fresh, healthy food options but also creates job opportunities for our residents. Lancaster continues to grow and attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our citizens and Sprouts Farmers Market is a testament to that progress."

Grand Opening Weekend Events:

From Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. Guests will be treated to samples from innovative brands at the Vendor Village. The first 200 shoppers will receive a free 'Goodness it's Free' reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples on Friday and Saturday while supplies last. A large interactive and educational experience area will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce, play games, have their face painted, see artists carve large produce and more. Kids games, music and prizes will also add to the festivities.

In addition, customers who text "LANC" to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase when they scan their app account barcode at checkout. Through the app, shoppers can view Sprouts' weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month.

The celebrations, discounts and chances to win prizes won't end after this grand opening weekend. Shoppers who make a purchase during the grand opening weekend will receive a $10 off when they spend $50 or more from May 1 to 14. A customer appreciation event will be held on June 24 and will offer free samples, education and more.

The community can look forward to seeing locally produced products line the shelves including fresh fruits and vegetables from ECO Farms, G&M Farms, George Perry and Sons and more. Look for the blue tag highlighting that the product is local. For more information visit www.sprouts.com/healthy-living/northern-california-grown/

Additionally, through Sprouts' Food Rescue program, the new store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Second Harvest of the Greater Valley.

This location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information visit https://www.sprouts.com/store/ca/lancaster/15th-st/

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.



