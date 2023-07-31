Colorado Springs, CO - Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store in Colorado Springs on Aug. 4, located at 1720 South Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

Grand Opening Weekend Events:

From Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. A "pop-up party" out front will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce, play games, have their face painted, watch artists carve large produce and more. These activities are fun for the whole family and will last all weekend long.

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free 'Goodness it's Free' reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Inside the store, shoppers can taste new products while they shop from innovative brands at the Vendor Village. A special "guess the weight" contest of an oversized piece of produce will take place each day. On Sunday, dog lovers will be gifted dog treats from Bundle X Joy and kids will enjoy a reusable coloring tote activity. Plus, music and prizes giveaway throughout the weekend will add to the festivities.

Customers who text "SPRING" to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend (Aug. 4-6) when they scan their app account barcode at checkout; up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day. Additionally, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Aug. 4 when they create a Sprouts account via the website. Shoppers can also view Sprouts' weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month on the app.

The celebrations, discounts and chances to win prizes won't end after this grand opening weekend. The week following, customers will receive $10 off when they spend $50 or more, with a valid coupon.

Sprouts Farmers Market is invested in serving the communities where it operates. It works with local farmers like Clark Family Orchards, Hazel Dell Mushrooms and Strohauer Farms and others to source produce. Through Sprouts' Food Rescue program, this store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado a local food bank that provides wholesome food to families and individuals at risk of hunger.

This location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information visit https://www.sprouts.com/store/co/colorado-springs/south-nevada-ave/

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 390 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

