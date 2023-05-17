Sprouts Farmers Market : Announces Grand Opening of New San Jose Location, May 26

San Jose, CA - Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store in San Jose on May 26, located at 615 Coleman Ave. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

"Sprouts' investment in the heart of our city will increase our access to fresh and affordable high-quality food," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "We are thrilled to welcome them to this highly trafficked corner of Downtown San Jose."

Grand Opening Weekend Events:

From Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. A "pop-up party" out front will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce, play games, have their face painted, see artists carve large produce and more. The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free 'Goodness it's Free' reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Inside the store, shoppers will be treated to samples from innovative brands at the Vendor Village. Additionally, there will be kids' games, music and prizes that will add to the festivities.

Customers who text "SAN" to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase when they scan their app account barcode at checkout at this location. Through the app, shoppers can view Sprouts' weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month.

The celebrations, discounts and chances to win prizes won't end after this grand opening weekend. A customer appreciation event will be held on July 22 where guests will be treated to vendor samples and have the chance to win a $500 gift card.

Sprouts Farmers Market is invested in serving the communities where it operates. It works with local California farmers like A&A Organic Farms, Capay Organic Farm and others to source produce. Through Sprouts' Food Rescue program, this store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley a local nonprofit that provides wholesome food to families and individuals at risk of hunger.

This location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information visit www.sprouts.com/store/ca/san-jose/coleman-ave/

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.



###