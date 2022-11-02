Advanced search
GL
GL
Sprouts Farmers Market Expands On-Demand Delivery Through Partnership with DoorDash

11/02/2022
PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, is now available on the DoorDash marketplace in select cities, for on-demand grocery delivery. Customers will be able to order thousands of fresh, natural and organic products from Sprouts by simply visiting the DoorDash mobile app or website, where they can choose to have their groceries delivered on-demand or schedule a delivery for later in the day or week.

Sprouts will roll out on-demand delivery through the DoorDash marketplace to cities in phases this month, beginning with Phoenix, Arizona.

“We are excited to respond to customer demand for fast, convenient delivery of our high-quality better-for-you products that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Nick Konat, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprouts. “By partnering with DoorDash, more people will be able to access our uniquely healthy assortment and the season’s freshest, most delicious produce.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts Farmers Market to offer a new and convenient way for consumers to access all the natural and organic foods they desire delivered directly to their doorstep,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “With our partnership with Sprouts, we want to help give consumers time back in their day to do what they love most, while still being able to get all their favorite good-for-you food and products delivered exactly when they need them.”

More than 20,000 products from Sprouts are available for delivery on the DoorDash marketplace, including organic groceries, local farm-fresh produce, keto friendly, gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based items.

In celebration of the partnership, from November 3 to November 24, consumers will receive 30% off their first Sprouts order of $50 or more on DoorDash (up to $30 off).*     

All Sprouts stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.  
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Promo Terms & Conditions:
Use code 30SPROUTS to get 30% off your first order of $50+ from Sprouts. Up to $30. 11/3 - 11/24. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $50, excluding taxes and fees. Discount will apply with code 30SPROUTS if your cart meets these conditions. Offer valid from 11/3/2022 through 11/24/2022, or while supplies last. Valid only at participating Sprouts Farmers Market locations. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Valid for new customers only. Limit one (1) redemption per person. Must have an existing DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

Contact: 602.762.1962, media@sprouts.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f125e5b6-aa26-4a64-ad27-2a4633a4e413

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3632bcf5-6d86-4436-b020-d5da7d369552


Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2022
