PHOENIX, Ariz. - Dec. 16, 2020 - Sprouts Farmers Market has partnered with L.A. Libations, the preeminent beverage creator, incubator and accelerator, to launch emergingbrands at 50 selected stores in California, as part of L.A. Libations' SoCal Incubation Program(SIP).The assortment will add to Sprouts' offering of healthier products with special attributes tomeet the growing and diverse needs of today's consumer, including plant-based, keto-friendly, and paleo.

'Sprouts shoppers are enthusiastic about sampling the latest food trends, and that includes beverage trends, too,' said Kim Coffin, Sprouts' SVP of Nonperishables. 'In January, we're accelerating innovation in our beverage set with a special test in a group of California storesthrough a partnership with L.A. Libations. We'll rapidly launch a series of innovative, ready-to-drink beverages in a new display that will support consumer demand for functional beverages.'

Sprouts' in-store program includes new, special innovation displays near check out which will refresh with newbrandsthree times a year. Each refresh will introduce 7-8 new emerging brands and will be merchandised weekly in all 50 stores by Relentless Trade Solutions for immediate performance reporting and in store brand development. Brands will have threemonths on shelf to meet predetermined performance metrics to warrantregional or national rollouts.

'Sprouts has been a driver for innovation in the natural food industry for more than two decades. We're excited to combine the opportunity of Sprouts'unique model and health-minded customer with insights of L.A. Libation's team that meets with more than300 entrepreneursa year to assess emerging trends,'saidBonnie Shah, VP of Marketing & Innovationat L.A. Libations.

Launching on January 1, 2020,the first round of brands includes:

Don't Quit! is a line of better-for-you meal replacement drinks that will compete in adult nutrition . Using premium ingredients, Don't Quit has create d a shake that will fuel your body with daily complete nutrition that tastes delicious and come s with the benefits of a c lean l abel: no soy, no wheat, no corn, and no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners .

MoreLabs improves productivity by reducing the daily stressors of life with scientifically proven functional shots including Morning Recovery, Liquid Focus and Dream Well.

Shaka Tea is an award-winning tea brewed with māmaki , an ancient, adaptogenic superleaf that's only found in one place in the world: the Hawaiian archipelago. Shaka Teas are sweetened with monkfruit for a delicious low to no calorie super tea.

SPACE SHAKE is reinventing the milkshake. Designed for your on-the-go lifestyle, the convenient ready-to-drink shakes are ketogenic, paleo, vegan, low carb, loaded-with-good-fats, have no sugar added, are gluten free, dairy free, certified organic and certified delicious.

Arya is a full line of c urcumin-infused s parkling w aters that provides all the benefits of one entire tablespoon of t urmeric in a refreshing drink.

Hawaii Volcanic is a naturally alkaline sustainably sourced premium water from Hawaii's Big Island, available still and sparkling.

SZENT is pure water, innovated. H arne ss ing the power of the senses , SZENT has reinvented the flavor experience using only the scent of all-natural ingredients, nothing more.

