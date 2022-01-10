Sprouts Farmers Market : Partnering with Angel City Football Club for Grand Opening at New Garden Grove Store with Weekend-Long Events

PHOENIX, Ariz. - January 10, 2022 - Sprouts Farmers Market will host a grand opening at its new Garden Grove store at 9848 Chapman Avenue that recently opened its doors in December. Events will include exclusive giveaways for shoppers, special activities hosted by Los Angeles' own Angel City Football Club (ACFC), samples of unique and innovative products, and a donation from the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation supporting Garden Grove neighbors in need.

Weekend-long Discount

From Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16, customers with the Sprouts app who set the new Garden Grove location as their store can clip a digital coupon for 20% off their purchase all weekend long. The discount applies to popular items like seasonal produce, including hundreds of organic items, exclusive grocery products at Sprouts' Innovation Center, and a wide selection of immune-boosting supplements.

Through the app, shoppers can view Sprouts' weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month.

Special Grand Opening Events

Sprouts will host a ribbon cutting at 7 a.m. on Friday, January 14 joined by ACFC Co-Founder and President Julie Urhman. Upon doors opening on Friday and Saturday, the first 200 shoppers will receive a free, limited-edition Sprouts and ACFC reusable shopping bag.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, customers and families can play with ACFC by joining in outdoor activities such as goal, net and dribble competitions for prizes. Former member of the U.S. Women's National Team Member, Gold Medalist, and ACFC Founding Investor and VP of Operations and Player Development Angela Hucles will be onsite at the Garden Grove Sprouts for meet and greets with shoppers.

Customers can also enter for the chance to win prizes from ACFC, including home match tickets, exclusive merchandise and a $500 Sprouts gift card while enjoying samples throughout the weekend from unique vendors including the Good Catch Food Truck.

Supporting Garden Grove Communities

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will donate produce and grocery items to help restock the emergency food assistance pantry for Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) which works to enhance the quality of life of locals by stabilizing, sustaining and empowering them with the resources they need, when they need them. CAP OC will be onsite at the Garden Grove store on Friday educating shoppers about its resources that support the neighborhood, including The Giving Farm supported by Sprouts' Foundation, which is donating $5,000 to the organization in celebration of the new store.

Customers can take home a mini vegetable planter courtesy of the Sprouts Foundation on Friday and learn more about how Sprouts supports the health of communities surrounding its stores.

Angel City Football Club and Sprouts

Sprouts has partnered with ACFC as the team's founding back-of-jersey sponsor, marking the specialty grocer's first commitment to women's professional soccer and enhancing its support of the broader Los Angeles community. Through the sponsorship, Sprouts and ACFC are allocating a portion of funds to support local causes that provide fresh food access and further children's nutrition education throughout Los Angeles.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

