Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.    SFM

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

(SFM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sprouts Farmers Market : Survey by Sprouts Looks into New Year Eating Habits, Reveals Young Americans are Likely to Shift Away from Meat

01/18/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX - January 18, 2021 - According to research commissioned by Sprouts Farmers Market and conducted by One Poll, nearly one in every two Americans consumes more plant-based meals than meat, with more than half (54%) of respondents ages 24 to 39 identifying as flexitarians.

A survey of 2,000 Americans looked into the new year eating habits and aims people have when it comes to eating healthy. Results found 47% of Americans describe themselves as flexitarians, with the dietary lifestyle proving more popular in younger crowds.

This shift towards more plant-based foods and meat alternatives isn't just a trend, either. Forty-three percent of people believe being a flexitarian is a permanent lifestyle change, with more than half (58%) feeling like all their nutritional needs can be met with plant-based foods.

A further look into the long-term sustainability of being a flexitarian, nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents ages 24 to 39 believe their nutritional needs can be fully met with a plant-based diet, compared to those over the age of 56, who were less than half confident (30%).

Yet more than a third (36%) of people are completely unaware of what being a flexitarian means or what's involved, even if they classify as one. When asked to explain or define what being a flexitarian means, several respondents admitted to either being aware of what's involved but calling it something different or to being completely unaware until they took the survey.

The survey also found an average 63% of people say they'd be willing to swap meat for a plant-based alternative if it met certain criteria, including tasting the same (68%), costing the same (63%), having the same nutritional value (60%), having the same texture (63%) and because it's more ethical (63%).

'The interest in plant-based foods and a flexitarian diet is evident,' said Sprouts Chief Executive Officer Jack Sinclair. 'Shoppers are more engaged with their food than ever and are seeking innovative and alternative products to mix up the meals they prepare for themselves and their families.'

More than two-thirds of Americans (68%) like to mix up their diets every once and awhile. When asked how they like to mix up their diet more than half of them like to use new ingredients (57%) or ingredient alternatives (51%).

Likewise, 68 percent of Americans believe eating healthier can help give them a better understanding of the world. Meanwhile, 69% believe eating healthier can help give people a better understanding of their own bodies.

More than six in 10 (63%) Americans will eat plant-based meals to help themselves feel better.

Fifty-nine percent of people would try plant-based foods if they were easier to find at their local grocery store.

When asked what their motivation to eat healthier was, more than half (53%) of Americans willing to give up certain foods said they want to strengthen their immune system, even before weight concerns. For 44% of them, it was to avoid getting sick. Twelve percent said they would eat healthier because it's better for the environment.

'Plant-based product sales grew exponentially last year, indicating consumers are craving innovative items to try at home,' said Sinclair. 'We believe consumers will remain focused on incorporating healthy foods into their lifestyles to support immunity and overall wellbeing in 2021. This includes introducing consumers to things they never considered before, like plant-based foods and meat alternatives.'

WHY ARE PEOPLE HESITANT TO TRY PLANT-BASED FOODS?

  1. I don't think it tastes the same - 47%
  2. I don't think it has the same texture/mouthfeel - 46%
  3. I think it costs too much - 42%
  4. I think it's over-hyped - 38%
  5. I think it's just a fad/trend - 37%
  6. I think it's too hard to find - 35%
  7. I think it's over-processed - 26%
  8. I think it's not any healthier than what I've been eating - 18%

WHAT IS MOTIVATING PEOPLE TO EAT HEALTHIER IN 2021?

  1. I want to strengthen my immune system - 53%
  2. I want to avoid getting sick - 44%
  3. I want to optimize my body for fitness - 42%
  4. I want to lose weight - 42%
  5. I've eaten way too much junk food during the holidays - 41%
  6. It's part of my New Year resolution - 36%
  7. My spouse/partner wants to lose weight together - 32%
  8. I want to try something new - 26%
  9. I want my body to perform tasks better - 24%
  10. I want to feel up-to-date - 19%
  11. I want to eat more sustainably for the planet - 12%

Click to view an infographic and video of the survey findings.

Close× Subscribe to News from Sprouts!
Select from the following options to receive email alerts of press releases from Sprouts.

Select list(s)*

Company News
New Stores
Investors
Product News

Stay in touch with the latest news from Sprouts! Sign up to have press releases delivered to your inbox.

Sign up

Disclaimer

Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 21:11:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.
04:12pSPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : Survey by Sprouts Looks into New Year Eating Habits, Re..
PU
01/13KANSAS CITY COMMUNITY GARDENS : Growing to New Heights
PU
01/13SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : to Carry Otamot's Full Line of Organic, Plant-Based Sau..
PU
01/07SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : Cooking with Kids Turns Up the Heat on Virtual Learning
PU
2020SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : Else Nutrition Expands Sprouts Farmers Market's Formula..
PU
2020SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : ' Focus on Innovation Splashes into Beverage Category
PU
2020Goldman Sachs Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts..
MT
2020SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : Grocery Dive Names Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair “Exe..
PU
2020SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : nudge.® coffee bars™ now available in Sprouts Far..
PU
2020SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : in Tampa to Open December 9
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 441 M - -
Net income 2020 266 M - -
Net Debt 2020 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 468 M 2 468 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 23,66 $
Last Close Price 20,92 $
Spread / Highest target 76,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Loudon Sinclair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Fortunato Non-Executive Chairman
Dan J. Sanders Chief Operating Officer
Denise A. Paulonis Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Terri Funk Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.4.08%2 468
SYSCO CORPORATION1.76%38 492
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.00%38 452
TESCO PLC4.41%31 968
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.7.57%31 795
AEON CO., LTD.-2.66%27 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ