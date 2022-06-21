Log in
Sprouts Farmers Market, alongside Jennie Finch, Announces Commitment to Women's Sports and Health through Partnerships with Pac-12 and Big 12 Conferences

06/21/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Sprouts will support 50 NIL deals with female collegiate athletes

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market today announced its long-term commitment to and investment in women’s athletics through partnerships with the Big 12 and Pac-12 Conferences, along with supporting 50 individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with female athletes from multiple schools from both conferences. Sprouts is the first grocery retailer to make this commitment, and is doing so alongside softball icon Jennie Finch.

“Sprouts is the place where goodness grows, offering delicious foods that nourish both families and athletes,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts. “Through the partnerships with the Pac-12 and Big 12 Conferences and their member universities, and alongside Jennie Finch, we pledge to continue to empower and educate women’s health and performance, bringing fresh and nutritional food options to them on and off the field. We’re proud to sponsor these great female athletes.”

This announcement coincides with June 23rd, the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools and educational programs.

“Sprouts truly is where goodness grows. Its commitment to female athletes and women’s college athletics is a wonderful way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. I’m grateful to be part of this initiative and the tremendous work Sprouts is doing as a company to make the world a healthier and more equitable place,” said Jennie Finch, softball icon.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we are reminded of the progress that has been made in women’s sports over the past five decades,” said Timmi Zalatoris, senior vice president of human resources at Sprouts. “When we think about the next 50 years of gender equality, Sprouts is committed to building on this momentum and remains invested in growing and changing the landscape of women’s sports for years to come.”

In addition to these new partnerships, Sprouts is a proud partner of Los Angeles’s newest women's professional soccer team, Angel City FC. Sprouts and ACFC support local causes that address and provide children's nutrition education and fresh food access throughout LA.

For more information, see our announcement video on our social media.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.  
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.  

Contact: 480.263.0441, media@sprouts.com


