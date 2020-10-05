Sprouts Farmers Market : in Houston to Open October 14

PHOENIX - October 5, 2020 - Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new Houston store at 1212 Old Spanish Trail on Wednesday, October 14 at 7 a.m. The new store will expand local access to fresh and healthy groceries, and will be open daily from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

To celebrate the new location, every shopper on opening day will receive a free reusable shopping bag with purchase. Local customers can also enter to win a $500 Sprouts gift card by visiting the new store's page online.

In line with Sprouts' focus on health, the grocer is closely following CDC and local health authority guidelines related to COVID-19, and regularly providing store team members with the latest safety guidance. In addition to regular food safety and cleaning procedures, Sprouts has invested additional labor hours into stores to allow for more frequent cleaning, paying close attention to high-touch areas such as service counters, restrooms, carts and checkout lanes. Stores are also implementing steps to promote social distancing and have installed plexiglass barriers at registers to add protection for team members and customers.

Sprouts Gives Back to the Neighborhood

As part of its annual Neighborhood Grants program that supports organizations working at the community level to provide nutrition education and healthy food access programs to kids, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is donating $10,000 to Houston-based nonprofit Recipe for Success. The new store team will present a check to Recipe for Success on grand opening day which will support the organization's Seed-to-Table program and fund 20 educational videos to make the nutrition education curriculum available online.

'Sprouts is pleased to support the important work of Recipe for Success that has a lasting impact on Houston communities,' said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. 'With the format of community programs, education and outreach changing amid COVID-19, the new digital curriculum format will ensure local youth and families stay empowered by these resources and continue to build healthy habits.'

For more information on the Foundation's work and community impact, visit about.sprouts.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs more than 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

###

Close × Subscribe to News from Sprouts! Select from the following options to receive email alerts of press releases from Sprouts. Email*

Select List(s)* Company News New Stores Investors

Stay in touch with the latest news from Sprouts! Sign up to have press releases delivered to your inbox. Sign up