Sprouts Farmers Market : Hiring 100 for Buford Store

PHOENIX, Ariz. - May 11, 2021 - Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, today announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Buford, Ga. to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods.

The 23,000-square-foot store at 2925 Buford Drive will open on Wednesday, August 4 at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date. Sprouts welcomes shoppers with a farmer's market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. Innovative, seasonal and attribute-driven products such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more offer a treasure hunt shopping experience amid Sprouts' healthy assortment.

The healthy grocer's new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts' healthy approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store. Those interested in positions at the new Buford store should visit sprouts.com/careers to view openings and apply. Sprouts will host a virtual hiring event on June 9 for management positions, followed by a team member virtual hiring event on June 23 and 24.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

###

