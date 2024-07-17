Lawndale, CA - Sprouts Farmers Market , one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country has announced it will open its newest store in Lawndale, CA on Friday, Aug. 9 located at 14411 Hawthorne Blvd. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. and include Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles and several city council members. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

"I am thrilled to announce the arrival of Sprouts Farmers Market to Lawndale," said Mayor Pullen-Miles. "This new addition to our community not only provides access to fresh, healthy food options but also creates job opportunities for our residents. The City of Lawndale continues to grow and attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our citizens and Sprouts Farmers Market is a testament to that progress."

Grand Opening Weekend Events:

From Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11 a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. A "pop-up party" out front will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a "guess the weight" contest of an oversized piece of produce and more. These activities are fun for the whole family and will last all weekend long.

The first 100 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free 'Goodness it's Free' reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Plus, the first 400 guests will receive a free long stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral on Friday. Inside the store, shoppers can taste new products while they shop from innovative brands at the Vendor Village. Giveaways and music throughout the weekend will also add to the festivities.

In anticipation of the opening, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Aug. 11 when they sign up via the Lawndale store page on Sprouts' website. Additionally, customers who text "LAWN" to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend (Aug. 9-11) when they scan their app account barcode at checkout; up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day. Shoppers can also view Sprouts' weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month on the app.

Sprouts Farmers Market is invested in serving the communities where it operates. It works with local California farmers like Muranaka Farms, King River Packing, Kingsburg Orchards and others to source local produce.

Through Sprouts' Food Rescue program this store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to the Los Angeles Food Bank a local food bank that provides wholesome food to families and individuals at risk of hunger.

This location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information and to sign up to win the pre-opening gift card, visit www.sprouts.com/store/lawndale

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in

Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

