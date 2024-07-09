PHOENIX - Sprouts Farmers Market proudly carries a variety of new and exclusive products that are health-focused and innovative. In July and August, shoppers can look for the "New For You" icons throughout the store to discover these specially curated items. The natural grocer prioritizes seasonal, innovative and attribute-driven products like organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more.

The "New for You" exclusive to Sprouts products available in July include:

From Sprouts Brand, shoppers can find these items in the meat and seafood department:

Cilantro Lime Chicken Breast - made from chicken that is always fresh and never frozen and raised with no antibiotics, this chef-created cilantro lime marinade will create a tangy taco or grill up perfect on its own

- made from chicken that is always fresh and never frozen and raised with no antibiotics, this chef-created cilantro lime marinade will create a tangy taco or grill up perfect on its own Korean BBQ Marinated Beef - made with Angus beef, the Korean BBQ marinade is packed with spices resulting in a bold flavor

- made with Angus beef, the Korean BBQ marinade is packed with spices resulting in a bold flavor Gourmet Turkey Burgers - made from turkey that is always fresh and never frozen and raised with no antibiotics, these burger patties are made fresh in store, ready for the grill and to be layered with your favorite toppings

- made from turkey that is always fresh and never frozen and raised with no antibiotics, these burger patties are made fresh in store, ready for the grill and to be layered with your favorite toppings Jamaican Jerk Chicken Skewer Meal - made from chicken that is raised with no antibiotics. This chef-created recipe is packed with zesty seasonings, resulting in an easy, convenient dinner

- made from chicken that is raised with no antibiotics. This chef-created recipe is packed with zesty seasonings, resulting in an easy, convenient dinner Sprouts Brand Wild Sockeye Salmon Portions are chef-prepared, freshly seasoned and high in omega-3 fatty acids and high protein. Now available in four flavors: Black Garlic Citrus Lemon Fiery Orange Jamaican Jerk

are chef-prepared, freshly seasoned and high in omega-3 fatty acids and high protein. Now available in four flavors: Mild Green Chile Pork Sausage Links - made with pork that is antibiotic-free, no nitrates or nitrites or artificial ingredients, these fully-cooked smoked sausages are made with mild green Anaheim chiles and jalapenos

- made with pork that is antibiotic-free, no nitrates or nitrites or artificial ingredients, these fully-cooked smoked sausages are made with mild green Anaheim chiles and jalapenos Uncured Hot Pork Sausage Links with pork that is antibiotic-free, no nitrates or nitrites or artificial ingredients, these fully-cooked pork sausages are made with an original hot link seasoning and natural celery cure.

with pork that is antibiotic-free, no nitrates or nitrites or artificial ingredients, these fully-cooked pork sausages are made with an original hot link seasoning and natural celery cure. Pesto Chicken Sausage Links -made with chicken that is antibiotic-free, no nitrates, nitrites or artificial ingredients, these fully-cooked sausages are made with basil pesto to compliment the chicken for a robust flavor

-made with chicken that is antibiotic-free, no nitrates, nitrites or artificial ingredients, these fully-cooked sausages are made with basil pesto to compliment the chicken for a robust flavor Caramelized Sweet Onion Chicken Sausage Links - made with chicken that is antibiotic-free, no nitrates, nitrites or artificial ingredients, these fully-cooked sausages are flavored with sweet onions making a juicy and flavorful sausage

- made with chicken that is antibiotic-free, no nitrates, nitrites or artificial ingredients, these fully-cooked sausages are flavored with sweet onions making a juicy and flavorful sausage Naked and Saucy Salad Dressings and Asian Sauces - these sauces are organic, gluten-free and plant-based made with healthy ingredients, stripped down to just the basics that are packed with flavor, these sauces will boost any dish. Now available in: G. Nooch - a nutritional yeast dressing with a savory, nutty flavor Sesame Ginger Nooch - vegan, gluten-free and bursting with sesame and ginger Caesar Nooch - a vegan dressing that mimics classic Caesar Teriyaki Sesame Ginger - made with less sugar and sodium than traditional Teriyaki sauces but does not compromise on flavor Sweet Thai Chili - a combination of sweet and spicy with 50% less sugar than regular Sweet Thai Chili sauces Peanut Sauce - made with simple ingredients resulting in a complex taste

these sauces are organic, gluten-free and plant-based made with healthy ingredients, stripped down to just the basics that are packed with flavor, these sauces will boost any dish. Now available in: All Day Chickpea Protein Crunch Toppers - plant protein toppers that are dairy, gluten and soy-free and made with non-GMO ingredients. These are perfect on veggies, meats, soups, sauces, pasta, and more. Chickpea Garlic and Parsley - roasted garlic, crispy onions and herbaceous parsley delivers a pop of flavor Chickpea Spicy Jalapeño - jalapeño and serrano chiles give this spicy blend a slightly smokey kick.

- plant protein toppers that are dairy, gluten and soy-free and made with non-GMO ingredients. These are perfect on veggies, meats, soups, sauces, pasta, and more. Laura Chenel Pear, Wine & Rosemary Goat Cheese Log - perfectly balanced sweet, zesty and herbaceous, this cheese is made with all-natural, fresh domestic milk that is sourced from family farms

- perfectly balanced sweet, zesty and herbaceous, this cheese is made with all-natural, fresh domestic milk that is sourced from family farms Bobabam Instant Drink Kits - these instant boba drink kits allow you to "bring home the boba!" Simply add sparkling water or milk. Now available in two flavors: Juicy Grape - bursting with flavor this is a delicious twist on a classic Green Apple - not too sweet, not too tart this kit has clear boba with a balance of refreshing flavors

- these instant boba drink kits allow you to "bring home the boba!" Simply add sparkling water or milk. Now available in two flavors:

The "New for You" exclusive to Sprouts products available in August include:

Kokada Pretzel and Coconut Dip Snack Packs - made with organic, non-GMO ingredients that are sourced directly from the farmer. The spreads are also refined sugar-free, vegan, gluten and peanut-free. These dips are delicious spread on toast, fruit or on top of ice cream-a perfect snack for your lunchbox. Brownie Coconut Spread & Pretzels - it's like brownie batter with a healthy twist Coconut Spread & Pretzels - the original flavor that's rich in caramel and coconut

- made with organic, non-GMO ingredients that are sourced directly from the farmer. The spreads are also refined sugar-free, vegan, gluten and peanut-free. These dips are delicious spread on toast, fruit or on top of ice cream-a perfect snack for your lunchbox.

Kinder's Salt Garlic - handcrafted blends of savory spices. This value size garlic flavored salt is perfect for topping for meat, chicken, veggies, rice and more

handcrafted blends of savory spices. This value size garlic flavored salt is perfect for topping for meat, chicken, veggies, rice and more Singing Pastures Pasture-Raised Pork Sticks - crafted with 100% pasture-raised pork, antibiotic-free and savory, uncured bacon, these sticks are a delicious, wholesome snack. Available in three flavors: Uncured Bacon - classic, tender and juicy flavor Pineapple - sweet, juicy pineapple is mixed in to create a guilt-free, clean protein indulgence Jalapeño - savory and spicy jalapeño adds an extra layer of flavor

crafted with 100% pasture-raised pork, antibiotic-free and savory, uncured bacon, these sticks are a delicious, wholesome snack. Available in three flavors: Big Trees Farms Coconut Aminos - made with organic, non-GMO ingredients these coconut aminos give a warmly umami with a touch of salt and sweet to any dish. They are also keto and Paleo friendly and gluten-free. Now available in value size and value size lite.

- made with organic, non-GMO ingredients these coconut aminos give a warmly umami with a touch of salt and sweet to any dish. They are also keto and Paleo friendly and gluten-free. Now available in value size and value size lite. Cindy's Kitchen Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing - made with 100% avocado oil and brings a tasty Southwest spin perfect for salads

- made with 100% avocado oil and brings a tasty Southwest spin perfect for salads Solely Organic Raspberry Mango Fruit Jerky - made from organic fruits, picked at their peak ripeness these fruit jerkies are vegan and gluten-free with no added sugar or preservatives

made from organic fruits, picked at their peak ripeness these fruit jerkies are vegan and gluten-free with no added sugar or preservatives Gotham Greens Caesar Dressing - this organic dressing is low in sodium and non-homogenized resulting in bold, bright flavor

this organic dressing is low in sodium and non-homogenized resulting in bold, bright flavor Good Foods Avocado Mash - made with four simple ingredients, this pure avocado mash is ready to be enjoyed on toast, mixed into tacos or dipped with veggies. Now available in an 8-pack that are portioned and ready to go

- made with four simple ingredients, this pure avocado mash is ready to be enjoyed on toast, mixed into tacos or dipped with veggies. Now available in an 8-pack that are portioned and ready to go Beyond Meat Plant-Based Sausage - flavorful, plant-based options made with avocado oil that leave the animal protein off the table but pack 12 grams of protein per serving. Three new offerings are now available: Pesto - herbs and garlic turn up the flavor in this pesto flavored sausage Cajun - packed with traditional Cajun spices like black pepper, white pepper, cayenne and more, for a bold flavor Pineapple Jalapeno (put the mark above the n) - sweet and spicy combine in this sausage featuring pineapple and jalapeno



Elmhurst Cashew Creamer - this creamer is plant-based, dairy and gluten-free, and made with non-GMO ingredients

this creamer is plant-based, dairy and gluten-free, and made with non-GMO ingredients Sprouts Brand Frozen Burritos are ready to eat and make a delicious lunch or dinner. The new burritos are hand rolled using the best ingredients and are high in protein. The new flavors are: Chicken Fajita Burrito Carne Asada Beef Burrito Pork Al Pastor Burrito Bean and Cheese Burrito



Sprouts is open daily and welcomes shoppers with farmers' market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com

