Sarasota, FL - Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon open a new store in Sarasota, FL to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods.

Located at 111 Links Ave in Sarasota, FL the store will open on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced soon.

The healthy grocer's new location is bringing 83 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts' healthy approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products which are offered throughout the store.

Two in-person team member hiring events will take place on Wednesday, July 17 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 18 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Sarasota-Bradenton Airport

located at 8270 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, FL. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.sprouts.com/careers. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers .

Sprouts welcomes shoppers with farmers market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. Innovative, seasonal and attribute-driven products such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more offer a treasure hunt shopping experience amid Sprouts' healthy assortment.

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com

