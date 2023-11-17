PHOENIX - PRESS Coffee and Sprouts Farmers Market announced today the two Phoenix-based businesses will continue their partnership with a plan to open four new PRESS Coffee locations inside of Sprouts stores. The two partnered on a pilot location a year ago in October 2022, opening the first PRESS Coffee inside of Sprouts located on 7th Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix.

Now, the duo has slated four new locations to open by the end of February 2024. Healthy grocery shoppers and coffee enthusiasts can expect to see the local roaster expand to the following Sprouts locations:

8787 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 - Slated to open November 17

23269 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 - Slated to open in December

· 9301 E. Shea Blvd. #132, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 - Slated to open in December

· 4402 N. Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 - Slated to open in February

"Over the past year, we've loved seeing the Sprouts community engage with PRESS at our pilot location. Our customers have truly enjoyed being able to purchase a quality cup of PRESS coffee while shopping at our store," said Dave McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts. "PRESS and Sprouts have a shared mission of providing people fresh, quality, sustainable and ethically sourced specialty products. We are proud to continue with this partnership to enhance our customer experience across the Valley."

Each new PRESS Coffee bar will feature a workspace area and full drink menu including specialty drip and cold brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea, and nitro bold brew. In addition, the locations will offer a limited supply of the regular in-store retail items including whole and ground coffee beans. PRESS also offers monthly coffee bean subscriptions shipping locally and throughout the U.S. with subscribers receiving the option to buy the quarterly Allocation release - a high end limited supply specialty coffee, first.

The PRESS team is passionate about creating welcoming spaces where the community can gather. Each new location contributes to the love the team has for the community, establishing a place where neighbors come together and work alongside Sprouts, another community-based business. Roasting, brewing and serving the world's finest specialty coffee is the foundation of PRESS Coffee. Rare and unique beans are sourced from the world's best coffee farmers and then roasted at the PRESS roastery in Phoenix.

"PRESS is thrilled to continue our partnership with Sprouts bringing local food and specialty coffee to Arizona communities," stated Jason Kyle, co-owner of PRESS Coffee. "Over the past year, we've seen how dedicated the Sprouts team is to providing quality products to customers, which is what our team strives for every day. We are excited to align with Sprouts to live up to our 'Quality Driven, Community Focused' efforts."

For more information about PRESS Coffee visit www.presscoffee.com. For more information on Sprouts Farmers Market visit www.sprouts.com.

About PRESS Coffee Roasters:

PRESS has been Arizona's own local coffee roaster since 2008. Quality driven and community focused, PRESS shares its passion for specialty coffee by providing the highest quality coffee products, service and knowledge with customers and community every day. PRESS Coffee has twelve Valley locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler. Visit PRESS Coffee online at presscoffee.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @presscoffee.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

