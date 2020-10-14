Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spruce Biosciences, Inc.    SPRB

SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(SPRB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spruce Biosciences : Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 900,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Spruce from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses, were $103.5 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Spruce.

Spruce’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 9, 2020 under the ticker symbol "SPRB."

Cowen, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or by phone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by e-mail at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or by phone at (800) 221-1037; or from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by phone at (877) 822-4089.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 8, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer markedly improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:24pSPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
04:08pSPRUCE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Fu..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 370 M 370 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spruce Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. King Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Grey Executive Chairman
David Moriarty Vice President-Development Operations
Samir M. Gharib Chief Financial Officer
Rosh Dias Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC.0.00%367
LONZA GROUP AG58.55%45 491
SEAGEN INC.85.48%35 821
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.82%32 604
CELLTRION, INC.49.45%31 477
MODERNA, INC.300.26%29 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group