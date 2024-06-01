SAT- 435

The Treatment May Be Worse Than the Disease: The Real-World Clinical Burden of Disease and Treatment in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Wenyu Huang1, R Will Charlton2, Saba Sile2, Christopher Dieyi3, Chris N Barnes4, Amir H Hamrahian5

1Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Molecular Medicine, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL;2Spruce Biosciences, San Francisco, CA; 3STATinMED LLC, Dallas, TX; 4former employee of Spruce Biosciences; 5Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism; Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD Potential conflict of interest may exist. Refer to the Meeting App