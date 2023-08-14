Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, announced today a disaster relief initiative in the aftermath of the devastating fires that have swept through the Maui community.

Spruce stands with its customers and will waive its billing for all customers within the impacted communities for the next 3 months. This relief is intended to provide immediate support to customers and their community, whether or not their system is known to be damaged or lost.

Additionally, Spruce has committed a direct cash donation to any Spruce customer who lost a home power system in the fire. This is intended to accelerate our customers’ recovery steps and help cover their additional energy costs while damaged or destroyed systems are inoperable. Any impacted customer should call or email Spruce’s Homeowner Support Team to access this support. They can be reached at (888) 636-0336 or support@sprucepower.com.

As Maui comes together to recover and rebuild, Spruce stands with its customers.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage. Our as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns the cash flows from over 72,000 rooftop solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

