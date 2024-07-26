MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on July 25, 2024 by SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), please note that the range of Non-GAAP income per diluted share numbers for the Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance have been corrected. The corrected release follows:

Company delivers 94th consecutive quarter of topline growth

Revenue and recurring revenue growth of 18% year-over-year

Announces new Share Repurchase Program

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $153.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $130.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting 18% growth.
  • Recurring revenue grew 18% from the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net income was $18.0 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.7 million or $0.39 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.80, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.69 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 increased 16% to $44.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Share repurchases in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $17.5 million.

“As the retail industry continues to evolve, SPS is uniquely positioned to help suppliers, large and small, digitize their trading partner connections to achieve efficiencies and scalability,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “The mission-critical nature of our solutions fuels consistent demand for our product portfolio, and we remain confident in the growth opportunity ahead of us as e-commerce and omnichannel retail continue to grow.”

“SPS Commerce delivered a strong second quarter performance and the 94th consecutive quarter of revenue growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “Retail dynamics continue to play a key role in the expansion of our addressable markets, and we believe our balanced growth approach is the right strategy to consistently deliver on our near-term and long-term financial targets.”

Share Repurchase Program

The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors of SPS Commerce authorized a new program to repurchase up to $100.0 million of common stock. Under the program, purchases may be made from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated purchases, or both. The timing and number of shares to be purchased will be based on the price of the Company's common stock, general business and market conditions and other investment considerations and factors. The share repurchase program becomes effective on August 23, 2024, and expires on July 24, 2026. The Company’s August 2022 program that previously authorized repurchase of up to $50.0 million terminates on July 26, 2024. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The Company had 37.0 million shares of outstanding common stock as of June 30, 2024. The Company intends to finance the share repurchase program with cash on hand.

Guidance

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $157.6 million to $158.6 million.
  • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.53, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.9 million shares.
  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.83 to $0.84.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $46.9 million to $47.7 million.
  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $11.6 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $4.7 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $5.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $624.2 million to $626.0 million, representing 16% to 17% growth over 2023.
  • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.05, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.8 million shares.
  • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.36 to $3.39.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $185.5 to $187.0 million, representing 18% to 19% growth over 2023.
  • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $55.6 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $19.2 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $19.2 million.

The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Quarterly Conference Call

To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q2 2024 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu.   The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 120,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 94 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments included the expense impact from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including the expense impact from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period.

To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the third quarter and full year of 2024, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except shares)
 
 June 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS(unaudited)  
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$240,232  $219,081 
Short-term investments 31,554   56,359 
Accounts receivable 59,355   50,160 
Allowance for credit losses (3,958)  (3,320)
Accounts receivable, net 55,397   46,840 
Deferred costs 64,318   62,403 
Other assets 15,437   16,758 
Total current assets 406,938   401,441 
Property and equipment, net 35,083   36,043 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,076   7,862 
Goodwill 268,872   249,176 
Intangible assets, net 107,519   107,344 
Other assets   
Deferred costs, non-current 20,610   20,347 
Deferred income tax assets 7,347   505 
Other assets, non-current 1,076   1,126 
Total assets$854,521  $823,844 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$5,877  $7,420 
Accrued compensation 32,236   41,588 
Accrued expenses 9,446   8,014 
Deferred revenue 76,393   69,187 
Operating lease liabilities 4,594   4,460 
Total current liabilities 128,546   130,669 
Other liabilities   
Deferred revenue, non-current 7,111   6,930 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,751   9,569 
Deferred income tax liabilities 7,012   8,972 
Other liabilities, non-current 680   229 
Total liabilities 151,100   156,369 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders' equity   
Common stock 39   39 
Treasury stock (162,187)  (128,892)
Additional paid-in capital 574,842   537,061 
Retained earnings 295,080   259,045 
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (4,353)  222 
Total stockholders’ equity 703,421   667,475 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$854,521  $823,844 


SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2024  2023  2024  2023
Revenues$153,596 $130,416 $303,172 $256,284
Cost of revenues 52,018  44,544  103,505  87,508
Gross profit 101,578  85,872  199,667  168,776
Operating expenses       
Sales and marketing 35,691  30,349  72,123  59,433
Research and development 14,366  13,318  30,375  25,880
General and administrative 23,516  21,693  49,423  42,369
Amortization of intangible assets 4,840  3,479  9,178  7,330
Total operating expenses 78,413  68,839  161,099  135,012
Income from operations 23,165  17,033  38,568  33,764
Other income, net 4,056  1,882  7,188  3,157
Income before income taxes 27,221  18,915  45,756  36,921
Income tax expense 9,189  4,233  9,721  6,950
Net income$18,032 $14,682 $36,035 $29,971
        
Net income per share       
Basic$0.49 $0.40 $0.97 $0.82
Diluted$0.48 $0.39 $0.96 $0.80
        
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share       
Basic 37,078  36,593  37,063  36,511
Diluted 37,683  37,426  37,690  37,327


SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2024   2023 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$36,035  $29,971 
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities   
Deferred income taxes (8,172)  (8,654)
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 9,377   9,289 
Amortization of intangible assets 9,178   7,330 
Provision for credit losses 3,646   2,491 
Stock-based compensation 31,512   24,661 
Other, net (907)  1,143 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions   
Accounts receivable (11,407)  (9,937)
Deferred costs (1,996)  (5,136)
Other assets and liabilities 1,899   3,614 
Accounts payable (1,450)  (4,414)
Accrued compensation (10,763)  (2,910)
Accrued expenses 1,489   (728)
Deferred revenue 5,965   9,909 
Operating leases (900)  (959)
Net cash provided by operating activities 63,506   55,670 
Cash flows from investing activities   
Purchases of property and equipment (8,592)  (9,769)
Purchases of investments (78,994)  (68,579)
Maturities of investments 105,000   60,000 
Acquisition of businesses, net (29,343)   
Net cash used in investing activities (11,929)  (18,348)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Repurchases of common stock (37,483)   
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 2,314   4,819 
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 5,219   4,136 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,950)  8,955 
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes (476)  94 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,151   46,371 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 219,081   162,893 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$240,232  $209,264 


SPS COMMERCE, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)
 
Adjusted EBITDA
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income$18,032  $14,682  $36,035  $29,971 
Income tax expense 9,189   4,233   9,721   6,950 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4,683   4,663   9,377   9,289 
Amortization of intangible assets 4,840   3,479   9,178   7,330 
Stock-based compensation expense 11,494   12,881   31,512   24,661 
Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held (1,255)  (290)  (1,559)  (427)
Investment income (2,794)  (1,611)  (5,673)  (2,737)
Other    134      134 
Adjusted EBITDA$44,189  $38,171  $88,591  $75,171 


Adjusted EBITDA Margin
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenue$153,596  $130,416  $303,172  $256,284 
        
Net income 18,032   14,682   36,035   29,971 
Margin 12%  11%  12%  12%
        
Adjusted EBITDA 44,189   38,171   88,591   75,171 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29%  29%  29%  29%


Non-GAAP Income per Share
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income$18,032  $14,682  $36,035  $29,971 
Stock-based compensation expense 11,494   12,881   31,512   24,661 
Amortization of intangible assets 4,840   3,479   9,178   7,330 
Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held (1,255)  (290)  (1,559)  (427)
Other    134      134 
Income tax effects of adjustments (3,066)  (5,199)  (12,620)  (11,108)
Non-GAAP income$30,045  $25,687  $62,546  $50,561 
        
Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share       
Basic 37,078   36,593   37,063   36,511 
Diluted 37,683   37,426   37,690   37,327 
        
Net income per share, basic$0.49  $0.40  $0.97  $0.82 
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic 0.32   0.30   0.72   0.56 
Non-GAAP income per share, basic$0.81  $0.70  $1.69  $1.38 
        
Net income per share, diluted$0.48  $0.39  $0.96  $0.80 
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted 0.32   0.30   0.70   0.55 
Non-GAAP income per share, diluted$0.80  $0.69  $1.66  $1.35 


