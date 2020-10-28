Log in
SPS Commerce Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/28/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue was $79.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $70.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting 12% growth in revenue from the third quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue grew 13% from the third quarter of 2019.

Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $11.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.39 compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.33 in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 increased 29% to $23.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2019.

“Trading partners across the retail supply chain continue to rely on SPS Commerce to streamline order fulfillment,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “As consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping accelerate, we are well-positioned to help our customers increase efficiency and automation in a rapidly changing environment.”

“Recent trends in retail have accelerated the pace of EDI adoption. We expect this trend to continue as retailers and suppliers adapt and embrace e-commerce, driving demand for our fulfillment solution.” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $80.5 million. Fourth quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.21 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.5 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.33 to $0.34. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $21.0 million to $21.5 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $5.1 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $3.5 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.4 million.

For the full year of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $309.3 million to $309.8 million, representing approximately 11% growth over 2019. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.09 to $1.10 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.48 to $1.49. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $85.0 to $85.5 million, representing approximately 22% to 23% growth over 2019. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $19.3 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $13.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $5.4 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID # 3002119 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 79 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, investment income (interest income/expense, realized investments gain/loss excluding realized gain/loss from foreign currency on investments), income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain/loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period.  SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world, our positioning for the future, our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, and any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy and our business prospects, all of which fall within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk
Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962  

SPS COMMERCE, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) 
         
  September 30,  December 31, 
  2020  2019 
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $208,930  $179,252 
Short-term investments  52,300   34,284 
Accounts receivable  34,048   33,001 
Allowance for credit losses  (3,759)  (1,469)
Accounts receivable, net  30,289   31,532 
Deferred costs  36,562   35,274 
Other assets  8,927   11,279 
Total current assets  337,008   291,621 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $58,629 and $50,574, respectively  25,053   23,752 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  14,092   15,744 
GOODWILL  76,543   76,845 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net  18,575   22,668 
INVESTMENTS  2,476    
OTHER ASSETS        
Deferred costs, non-current  11,571   11,667 
Deferred income tax assets  140   2,630 
Other assets, non-current  2,228   2,513 
Total assets $487,686  $447,440 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $5,036  $4,274 
Accrued compensation  19,374   22,303 
Accrued expenses  6,042   6,207 
Deferred revenue  35,582   31,463 
Operating lease liabilities  4,355   3,783 
Total current liabilities  70,389   68,030 
OTHER LIABILITIES        
Deferred revenue, non-current  2,693   2,851 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  16,725   20,085 
Deferred income tax liabilities  2,939   1,193 
Other liabilities, non-current     405 
Total liabilities  92,746   92,564 
COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES        
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 and 55,000,000 shares authorized; 36,904,856 and 36,104,619 shares issued; and 35,291,606 and 34,863,271 outstanding, respectively  37   36 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,613,250 and 1,241,348 shares, respectively  (65,247)  (46,297)
Additional paid-in capital  382,992   354,115 
Retained earnings  80,020   48,973 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,862)  (1,951)
Total stockholders’ equity  394,940   354,876 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $487,686  $447,440 
         
         


SPS COMMERCE, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) 
                 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Revenues $79,557  $70,928  $229,322  $206,391 
Cost of revenues  25,045   23,263   72,915   68,330 
Gross profit  54,512   47,665   156,407   138,061 
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing  19,233   16,937   56,143   52,404 
Research and development  8,053   7,743   23,087   20,444 
General and administrative  11,939   10,725   36,591   33,674 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,333   1,327   3,985   3,897 
Total operating expenses  40,558   36,732   119,806   110,419 
Income from operations  13,954   10,933   36,601   27,642 
Other income (expense)                
Interest income, net  116   843   982   2,233 
Other income (expense), net  307   (165)  308   28 
Change in earn-out liability     22   (72)  366 
Total other income, net  423   700   1,218   2,627 
Income before income taxes  14,377   11,633   37,819   30,269 
Income tax expense  2,970   2,692   5,703   5,719 
Net income $11,407  $8,941  $32,116  $24,550 
                 
Net income per share                
Basic $0.32  $0.26  $0.91  $0.70 
Diluted $0.31  $0.25  $0.89  $0.68 
                 
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share                
Basic  35,295   35,015   35,133   34,966 
Diluted  36,366   35,932   36,137   35,952 

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.      

  

SPS COMMERCE, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited; in thousands) 
         
  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 
  2020  2019 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $32,116  $24,550 
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Deferred income taxes  4,324   5,360 
Change in earn-out liability  72   (366)
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment  9,474   8,143 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,985   3,897 
Provision for credit losses  4,198   2,429 
Stock-based compensation  14,246   11,316 
Other, net  (16)  (551)
Changes in assets and liabilities        
  Accounts receivable  (4,551)  (3,670)
  Deferred costs  (1,129)  (151)
  Other current and non-current assets  2,612   (820)
  Accounts payable  1,357   181 
  Accrued compensation  (3,989)  (3,716)
  Accrued expenses  (3)  (84)
  Deferred revenue  3,961   4,929 
  Operating leases  (1,128)  (487)
    Net cash provided by operating activities  65,529   50,960 
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchases of property and equipment  (11,639)  (8,387)
Purchases of investments  (67,636)  (61,967)
Maturities of investments  47,300   55,225 
Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired     (11,500)
Net cash used in investing activities  (31,975)  (26,629)
Cash flows from financing activities        
Repurchases of common stock  (18,950)  (14,966)
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock  14,143   5,273 
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan  1,645   1,155 
Payment for earn-out liability  (688)   
Net cash used in financing activities  (3,850)  (8,538)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes  (26)  75 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  29,678   15,868 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  179,252   133,859 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $208,930  $149,727 
         


SPS COMMERCE, INC. 
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION 
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) 
                 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Net income $11,407  $8,941  $32,116  $24,550 
Depreciation and amortization of property                
and equipment  3,198   2,819   9,474   8,143 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,333   1,327   3,985   3,897 
Investment income, net  (107)  (843)  (1,079)  (2,233)
Income tax expense  2,970   2,692   5,703   5,719 
Stock-based compensation expense  4,893   3,147   14,246   11,316 
Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held  (559)  -   (686)  - 
Other  103   (22)  257   (483)
Adjusted EBITDA $23,238  $18,061  $64,016  $50,909 
                 
Net income $11,407  $8,941  $32,116  $24,550 
Stock-based compensation expense  4,893   3,147   14,246   11,316 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,333   1,327   3,985   3,897 
Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held  (559)  -   (686)  - 
Other  103   (22)  257   (483)
Income tax effects of adjustments  (2,929)  (1,606)  (8,841)  (5,972)
Non-GAAP income $14,248  $11,787  $41,077  $33,308 
                 
Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share                
Basic  35,295   35,015   35,133   34,966 
Diluted  36,366   35,932   36,137   35,952 
                 
Non-GAAP income per share                
Basic $0.40  $0.34  $1.17  $0.95 
Diluted $0.39  $0.33  $1.14  $0.93 

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding. 


SPS-F

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

