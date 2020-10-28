SPS Commerce Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
10/28/2020 | 04:09pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Revenue was $79.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $70.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting 12% growth in revenue from the third quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue grew 13% from the third quarter of 2019.
Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $11.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.39 compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.33 in the third quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 increased 29% to $23.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2019.
“Trading partners across the retail supply chain continue to rely on SPS Commerce to streamline order fulfillment,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “As consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping accelerate, we are well-positioned to help our customers increase efficiency and automation in a rapidly changing environment.”
“Recent trends in retail have accelerated the pace of EDI adoption. We expect this trend to continue as retailers and suppliers adapt and embrace e-commerce, driving demand for our fulfillment solution.” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $80.5 million. Fourth quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.21 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.5 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.33 to $0.34. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $21.0 million to $21.5 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $5.1 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $3.5 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.4 million.
For the full year of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $309.3 million to $309.8 million, representing approximately 11% growth over 2019. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.09 to $1.10 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.48 to $1.49. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $85.0 to $85.5 million, representing approximately 22% to 23% growth over 2019. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $19.3 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $13.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $5.4 million.
Quarterly Conference Call
SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID # 3002119 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 79 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.
SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, investment income (interest income/expense, realized investments gain/loss excluding realized gain/loss from foreign currency on investments), income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain/loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.
Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world, our positioning for the future, our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, and any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy and our business prospects, all of which fall within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
208,930
$
179,252
Short-term investments
52,300
34,284
Accounts receivable
34,048
33,001
Allowance for credit losses
(3,759
)
(1,469
)
Accounts receivable, net
30,289
31,532
Deferred costs
36,562
35,274
Other assets
8,927
11,279
Total current assets
337,008
291,621
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $58,629 and $50,574, respectively
25,053
23,752
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
14,092
15,744
GOODWILL
76,543
76,845
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
18,575
22,668
INVESTMENTS
2,476
—
OTHER ASSETS
Deferred costs, non-current
11,571
11,667
Deferred income tax assets
140
2,630
Other assets, non-current
2,228
2,513
Total assets
$
487,686
$
447,440
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
5,036
$
4,274
Accrued compensation
19,374
22,303
Accrued expenses
6,042
6,207
Deferred revenue
35,582
31,463
Operating lease liabilities
4,355
3,783
Total current liabilities
70,389
68,030
OTHER LIABILITIES
Deferred revenue, non-current
2,693
2,851
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
16,725
20,085
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,939
1,193
Other liabilities, non-current
—
405
Total liabilities
92,746
92,564
COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 and 55,000,000 shares authorized; 36,904,856 and 36,104,619 shares issued; and 35,291,606 and 34,863,271 outstanding, respectively
37
36
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,613,250 and 1,241,348 shares, respectively
(65,247
)
(46,297
)
Additional paid-in capital
382,992
354,115
Retained earnings
80,020
48,973
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,862
)
(1,951
)
Total stockholders’ equity
394,940
354,876
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
487,686
$
447,440
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
79,557
$
70,928
$
229,322
$
206,391
Cost of revenues
25,045
23,263
72,915
68,330
Gross profit
54,512
47,665
156,407
138,061
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
19,233
16,937
56,143
52,404
Research and development
8,053
7,743
23,087
20,444
General and administrative
11,939
10,725
36,591
33,674
Amortization of intangible assets
1,333
1,327
3,985
3,897
Total operating expenses
40,558
36,732
119,806
110,419
Income from operations
13,954
10,933
36,601
27,642
Other income (expense)
Interest income, net
116
843
982
2,233
Other income (expense), net
307
(165
)
308
28
Change in earn-out liability
—
22
(72
)
366
Total other income, net
423
700
1,218
2,627
Income before income taxes
14,377
11,633
37,819
30,269
Income tax expense
2,970
2,692
5,703
5,719
Net income
$
11,407
$
8,941
$
32,116
$
24,550
Net income per share
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.26
$
0.91
$
0.70
Diluted
$
0.31
$
0.25
$
0.89
$
0.68
Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share
Basic
35,295
35,015
35,133
34,966
Diluted
36,366
35,932
36,137
35,952
Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
32,116
$
24,550
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Deferred income taxes
4,324
5,360
Change in earn-out liability
72
(366
)
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
9,474
8,143
Amortization of intangible assets
3,985
3,897
Provision for credit losses
4,198
2,429
Stock-based compensation
14,246
11,316
Other, net
(16
)
(551
)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(4,551
)
(3,670
)
Deferred costs
(1,129
)
(151
)
Other current and non-current assets
2,612
(820
)
Accounts payable
1,357
181
Accrued compensation
(3,989
)
(3,716
)
Accrued expenses
(3
)
(84
)
Deferred revenue
3,961
4,929
Operating leases
(1,128
)
(487
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
65,529
50,960
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(11,639
)
(8,387
)
Purchases of investments
(67,636
)
(61,967
)
Maturities of investments
47,300
55,225
Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired
—
(11,500
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(31,975
)
(26,629
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchases of common stock
(18,950
)
(14,966
)
Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock
14,143
5,273
Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
1,645
1,155
Payment for earn-out liability
(688
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(3,850
)
(8,538
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes
(26
)
75
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
29,678
15,868
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
179,252
133,859
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
208,930
$
149,727
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
11,407
$
8,941
$
32,116
$
24,550
Depreciation and amortization of property
and equipment
3,198
2,819
9,474
8,143
Amortization of intangible assets
1,333
1,327
3,985
3,897
Investment income, net
(107
)
(843
)
(1,079
)
(2,233
)
Income tax expense
2,970
2,692
5,703
5,719
Stock-based compensation expense
4,893
3,147
14,246
11,316
Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held
(559
)
-
(686
)
-
Other
103
(22
)
257
(483
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
23,238
$
18,061
$
64,016
$
50,909
Net income
$
11,407
$
8,941
$
32,116
$
24,550
Stock-based compensation expense
4,893
3,147
14,246
11,316
Amortization of intangible assets
1,333
1,327
3,985
3,897
Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held