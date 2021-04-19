Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SPX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPXC

SPX CORPORATION

(SPXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPX Announces Acquisition of Sealite Pty Ltd

04/19/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (“SPX”) (NYSE: SPXC) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Sealite Pty Ltd (“Sealite”) and affiliated entities, including Avlite Systems and Star2M Pty Ltd. Sealite is a leader in the design and manufacture of marine and aviation Aids to Navigation (“AtoN”) products, with headquarters in Somerville, Australia and operations in the United States, Singapore, Colombia and the United Kingdom.

Sealite’s results will be reported as part of SPX’s AtoN platform within its Detection & Measurement segment. SPX anticipates updating 2021 guidance to reflect Sealite when reporting Q1 2021 results on May 6th, and currently anticipates that Sealite will contribute annualized revenue in a range of $30 million to $40 million.

“We are excited to welcome Sealite to the SPX team,” said Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX. “This acquisition further expands and strengthens SPX’s position in engineered specialty lighting by adding another leading designer and manufacturer of AtoN solutions. We believe that Sealite’s high-value marine and airfield lighting applications and strong position in the Asia Pacific region are an excellent strategic fit with SPX’s existing portfolio of terrestrial and marine obstruction solutions, and strong position in Europe and the Americas.”

Chris Procter, Chief Executive Officer of Sealite commented, “We are very pleased to be part of SPX, as it creates numerous opportunities for employees and customers to continue our growth journey. Combining Sealite’s high-quality lighting products and regional strength with SPX’s extensive infrastructure and resources is a great opportunity to further advance product development and extend the reach of our combined solutions to a broader customer base.”

About SPX Corporation:  SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.6 billion in annual revenue in 2020 and more than 4,500 employees in 15 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

About Sealite:  Sealite is a privately-held company headquartered near Melbourne, Australia, with approximately 150 employees in Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the US. The company is a technology leader in the design and manufacture of aids to navigation equipment including for marine and aviation applications. For more information, please visit www.sealite.com and www.avlite.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Nick Illuminati, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Corporation


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SPX CORPORATION
05:30pSPX Announces Acquisition of Sealite Pty Ltd
GL
04/15SPX to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6th
GL
04/15Oppenheimer Adjusts SPX' Price Target to $68 From $64, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
03/26SPX Announces Nomination of New Board Member
GL
03/26SPX CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25SPX  : Addendum to 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
03/25SPX  : 2021 Notice Card
PU
03/24SPX  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02/26SPX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/25Oppenheimer Adjusts SPX Price Target to $64 From $60, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 654 M - -
Net income 2021 140 M - -
Net Debt 2021 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 703 M 2 703 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart SPX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SPX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 66,00 $
Last Close Price 59,66 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eugene Joseph Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Harris Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Patrick J. O'Leary Chairman
J. Randall Data President-South Africa & Head-Global Operations
Rick D. Puckett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPX CORPORATION9.39%2 703
ATLAS COPCO AB32.51%76 833
FANUC CORPORATION8.12%48 039
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.88%41 449
SANDVIK AB20.91%36 173
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.15.02%33 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ