SPX Corporation Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Statements in this presentation are only as of the time made, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements except as required by regulatory authorities.

Particular risks facing SPX include risks relating to economic, business and other risks stemming from changes in the economy, including changes resulting from the impact of the

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations, products introductions, and financial projections, are

* Excludes the impact of acquisitions in made in the last 12 months, and one non-repeating HVAC Cooling project booked in the prior-year period.

Q3 2021 Results Summary

($ millions)  Solid revenue growth (6.6%) Q3 2021 Year-to-Date

 Acquisitions in Detection & Measurement were key contributor

Adjusted operating income / margin declined y/y

Supply chain issues constrained production Partially offset by cost controls and efficiency initiatives



Strong Demand Constrained by Supply Chain

Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African operations categorized as "Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.