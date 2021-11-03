Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SPX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPXC   US7846351044

SPX CORPORATION

(SPXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPX Corporation Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

11/03/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2021

Earnings Presentation

November 3, 2021

SPX Corporation 2019 Investor Event - New York

  • Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations, products introductions, and financial projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to safe harbor created thereby. These forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future express or implied results. Although SPX believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the company's existing operations and complement of businesses, which are subject to change.
  • Particular risks facing SPX include risks relating to economic, business and other risks stemming from changes in the economy, including changes resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and other actions taken in response; the uncertainty of claims resolution with respect to the large power projects in South Africa, as well as claims with respect to asbestos, environmental and other contingent liabilities; cyclical changes and specific industry events in the company's markets; changes in anticipated capital investment and maintenance expenditures by customers; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; the impact of competition on profit margins and the company's ability to maintain or increase market share; inadequate performance by third-party suppliers and subcontractors for outsourced products, components and services; cyber-security risks; risks with respect to the protection of intellectual property, including with respect to the company's digitalization initiatives; the impact of overruns, inflation and the incurrence of delays with respect to long-termfixed-price contracts; defects or errors in current or planned products; domestic economic, political, legal, accounting and business developments adversely affecting the company's business, including regulatory changes; changes in worldwide economic conditions; uncertainties with respect to the company's ability to identify acceptable acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing and successful completion of any announced acquisition or disposition transactions, including with respect to integrating acquisitions and achieving cost savings or other benefits from acquisitions; the impact of retained liabilities of disposed businesses; potential labor disputes; and extreme weather conditions and natural and other disasters. More information regarding such risks can be found in SPX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.
  • Statements in this presentation are only as of the time made, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements except as required by regulatory authorities.
  • This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures with the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the appendix to this presentation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and our management of business from period to period.

November 3, 2021

2

Introductory Comments

Gene Lowe

Executive Summary - Q3 2021

  • Transformer Solution sale closed 10/1
  • Well-positionedto execute on growth initiatives
    • Strong closing balance sheet / pipeline of acquisition targets
  • Very strong demand in Q3
    • Organic orders* up 36% y/y
    • Organic backlog* up 48% y/y
  • Supply chain challenges
    • Accelerated near quarter-end
    • Revising full-year 2021 guidance

Multiple Growth Levers to Drive Towards 2025 Targets

* Excludes the impact of acquisitions in made in the last 12 months, and one non-repeating HVAC Cooling project booked in the prior-year period.

November 3, 2021

4

Q3 2021 Results Summary

($ millions)

Solid revenue growth (6.6%)

Q3 2021

Year-to-Date

Acquisitions in Detection & Measurement were key contributor

  • Adjusted operating income / margin declined y/y
    • Supply chain issues constrained production
    • Partially offset by cost controls and efficiency initiatives

Strong Demand Constrained by Supply Chain

Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African operations categorized as "Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.

November 3, 2021

5

Disclaimer

SPX Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPX CORPORATION
04:59pSPX Corporation Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:37pQ3 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.17; Q3 2021 Adjusted EPS* of $0.41; Sale of Transformers Reposit..
PU
04:16pSPX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pEarnings Flash (SPXC) SPX CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $285.8M, vs. Street Est of $297...
MT
04:09pEarnings Flash (SPXC) SPX CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.41, vs. Street Est of $0.44
MT
04:07pSPX Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04:07pSPX Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
10/13SPX : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3rd
AQ
10/07SPX : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Form 8-K)
PU
10/07SPX CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 282 M - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net cash 2021 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 790 M 2 790 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SPX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SPX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 61,57 $
Average target price 75,25 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene Joseph Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Harris Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Patrick J. O'Leary Chairman
J. Randall Data President-South Africa & Head-Global Operations
Rick D. Puckett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPX CORPORATION12.89%2 790
ATLAS COPCO AB30.47%74 355
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.43%38 836
FANUC CORPORATION-9.78%38 528
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.67%37 961
SANDVIK AB8.54%31 988