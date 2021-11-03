SPX Corporation Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations, products introductions, and financial projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to safe harbor created thereby. These forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future express or implied results. Although SPX believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the company's existing operations and complement of businesses, which are subject to change.
Particular risks facing SPX include risks relating to economic, business and other risks stemming from changes in the economy, including changes resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and other actions taken in response; the uncertainty of claims resolution with respect to the large power projects in South Africa, as well as claims with respect to asbestos, environmental and other contingent liabilities; cyclical changes and specific industry events in the company's markets; changes in anticipated capital investment and maintenance expenditures by customers; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; the impact of competition on profit margins and the company's ability to maintain or increase market share; inadequate performance by third-party suppliers and subcontractors for outsourced products, components and services; cyber-security risks; risks with respect to the protection of intellectual property, including with respect to the company's digitalization initiatives; the impact of overruns, inflation and the incurrence of delays with respect to long-termfixed-price contracts; defects or errors in current or planned products; domestic economic, political, legal, accounting and business developments adversely affecting the company's business, including regulatory changes; changes in worldwide economic conditions; uncertainties with respect to the company's ability to identify acceptable acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing and successful completion of any announced acquisition or disposition transactions, including with respect to integrating acquisitions and achieving cost savings or other benefits from acquisitions; the impact of retained liabilities of disposed businesses; potential labor disputes; and extreme weather conditions and natural and other disasters. More information regarding such risks can be found in SPX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.
Statements in this presentation are only as of the time made, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements except as required by regulatory authorities.
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures with the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the appendix to this presentation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and our management of business from period to period.
November 3, 2021
Introductory Comments
Gene Lowe
Executive Summary - Q3 2021
Transformer Solution sale closed 10/1
Well-positionedto execute on growth initiatives
Strong closing balance sheet / pipeline of acquisition targets
Very strong demand in Q3
Organic orders* up 36% y/y
Organic backlog* up 48% y/y
Supply chain challenges
Accelerated near quarter-end
Revising full-year 2021 guidance
Multiple Growth Levers to Drive Towards 2025 Targets
* Excludes the impact of acquisitions in made in the last 12 months, and one non-repeating HVAC Cooling project booked in the prior-year period.
November 3, 2021
Q3 2021 Results Summary
($ millions)
Solid revenue growth (6.6%)
Q3 2021
Year-to-Date
Acquisitions in Detection & Measurement were key contributor
Adjusted operating income / margin declined y/y
Supply chain issues constrained production
Partially offset by cost controls and efficiency initiatives
Strong Demand Constrained by Supply Chain
Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African operations categorized as "Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.
