SPX : ESG at SPX - June/July
ESG at SPX
Alignment with Multiple UN SDGs
Many of SPX's products and practices align
with the United Nations' Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs)
High Efficiency Water
Safe water and
Cooling Towers
sewage lines
(lower energy usage)
(reduced leakage)
https://sdgs.un.org/goals
Efficient and accessible
Enabling renewable
public transportation
power generation
Safe underground
Developing &
training employees
infrastructure
Making an Impact: ESG Focus Areas
Purpose
Enable a safer, more efficient, sustainable world
People
Promote a diverse, inclusive, empowered, and prosperous society
Planet
Protect the environment; thrive in a Paris Accord world
Making an Impact: Climate
Energy Efficiency / Enabling Renewables
SPX's products help address the climate challenges posed by the ever-increasing demand for power. Our cooling towers are among the most efficient solutions for cooling, while our Aids-to-Navigation (AtoN) solutions enable safe deployment and management of renewables.
Sustainable
solutions that
help reduce
emissions
SPX's AtoN obstruction lighting solutions enable safe deployment of wind turbines and monitoring for outages
