  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  SPX Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SPXC   US7846351044

SPX CORPORATION

(SPXC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 28/06/2022 BST
53.73 USD   -1.16%
10:37pSPX : ESG at SPX - June/July
PU
10:09pINSIDER SELL : Spx
MT
06/24SPX CORPORATION(NYSE : SPXC) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
SPX : ESG at SPX - June/July

06/28/2022 | 10:37pm BST
ESG at SPX

June/July 2022

ESG at SPX

HVAC

Detection & Measurement

Location &

CommTech/

Cooling

Heating

Inspection

AtoN

Transportation

Highest

Full range of

Reduce natural

Safer air travel and

Equitable

efficiency

high-efficiency

gas leakage

marine traffic

mobility

products

solutions

Cooling towers

Leader in

Reduce water loss

High efficiency

Safety and

save GHG vs

electrical

lighting

security

alternatives

heating

Reduce waste

water seepage

Solar PV

power sources

June/July 2022

2

Alignment with Multiple UN SDGs

Many of SPX's products and practices align

with the United Nations' Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs)

High Efficiency Water

Safe water and

Cooling Towers

sewage lines

(lower energy usage)

(reduced leakage)

https://sdgs.un.org/goals

Efficient and accessible

Enabling renewable

public transportation

power generation

Safe underground

Developing &

training employees

infrastructure

June/July 2022

3

Making an Impact: ESG Focus Areas

Purpose

Enable a safer, more efficient, sustainable world

People

Promote a diverse, inclusive, empowered, and prosperous society

Planet

Protect the environment; thrive in a Paris Accord world

ESG

Focus

June/July 2022

4

Making an Impact: Climate

ESG

Focus

Energy Efficiency / Enabling Renewables

SPX's products help address the climate challenges posed by the ever-increasing demand for power. Our cooling towers are among the most efficient solutions for cooling, while our Aids-to-Navigation (AtoN) solutions enable safe deployment and management of renewables.

Sustainable

solutions that

help reduce

emissions

SPX MD Everestoffers substantially greater cooling capacity than comparable towers, reducing energy and lifecycle water usagefor data centers and other applications.

SPX's AtoN obstruction lighting solutions enable safe deployment of wind turbines and monitoring for outages

June/July 2022

5

Disclaimer

SPX Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 396 M - 1 145 M
Net income 2022 117 M - 95,8 M
Net cash 2022 178 M - 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 489 M 2 489 M 2 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart SPX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SPX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 54,36 $
Average target price 71,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene Joseph Lowe President-Global Evaporative Cooling
James E. Harris Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Patrick J. O'Leary Chairman
J. Randall Data President-South Africa & Head-Global Operations
Rick D. Puckett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPX CORPORATION-8.80%2 492
ATLAS COPCO AB-36.35%43 775
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.44%32 491
FANUC CORPORATION-9.02%30 263
SANDVIK AB-30.66%20 749
FORTIVE CORPORATION-26.23%20 173