SPX : Q4 and Full Year 2020 SPX Corporation Earnings Presentation 02/23/2021 | 05:44pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation February 23, 2021 SPX Corporation 2019 Investor Event - New York  Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations, products introductions, and financial projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to safe harbor created thereby. These forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future express or implied results. Although SPX believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the company's existing operations and complement of businesses, which are subject to change.

 Particular risks facing SPX include risks relating to economic, business and other risks stemming from changes in the economy, including changes resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; market specific cycles and weather related fluctuations; legal and regulatory risks; cost of raw materials; pricing pressures; our reliance on U.S. revenues and international operations; our ability to successfully resolve various claims and disputes associated with our large power projects in South Africa; legacy liabilities (including asbestos, environmental and pension); liabilities retained in connection with dispositions; integration of acquisitions and achievement of anticipated synergies; our 2015 spin-off transaction; the effectiveness, success, and timing of restructuring plans; and other risks and uncertainties arising from impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or related government responses on SPX's businesses and the businesses of its customers and vendors, including whether SPX's businesses and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as "essential" operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain operations to be halted for some period of time. More information regarding such risks can be found in SPX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

 Statements in this presentation are only as of the time made, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements except as required by regulatory authorities.

 This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures with the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the appendix to this presentation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and our management of business from period to period. 2 Introductory Comments Gene Lowe Executive Summary - 2020 Results and 2021 Outlook  Solid performance in 2020  Growth in revenue, segment income and Adjusted EPS

 Targeting double-digit earnings growth in 2021

 Focused on value creation initiatives  Continuous improvement, digital, and acquisitions Well-Positioned to Continue Value Creation Journey in 2021+

4 Adjusted Q4 and 2020 Year/Year Summary  Modest Q4 revenue increase  Acquisitions more than offset softer non-resi HVAC sales and timing impact of project sales in Detection & Measurement  Segment Income and Margin resilient in Q4  Acquisitions support segment income

 Less favorable mix impact on margin Q4 Adjusted Revenue Adjusted Segment Income Margin Full-Year ($ millions) $1,527 $1,556 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Solid Performance in Challenging Year Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African operations categorized as "Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. 5 Value Creation Framework Organic Growth SPX Business System • New products • Policy deployment • Channel expansion • Operational excellence • Adjacent markets • Due diligence/integration Inorganic Growth • Focus in HVAC and D&M

• Significant capital to deploy

• Large target pipeline Culture & Values • Integrity

• Results/accountability

• Diversity & Inclusion

• Employee development 2021+ Initiatives Revenue & Margin Enhancement - Tools & Drivers Q4 Financial Review Jamie Harris Adjusted Earnings Per Share Q4 2019 Q4 2020 2019 2020 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.76 $0.58 $1.71 $2.20 Other segment (South Africa) $0.00 $0.06 $0.79 $0.31 Acquisition-related $0.01 $0.05 $0.09 $0.06 Non-service pension items & other $0.14 $0.11 $0.02 $0.00 Amortization $0.05 $0.09 $0.15 $0.23 Adj EPS from continuing operations $0.96 $0.89 $2.76 $2.80 Q4/2020 Adjusted EPS of $0.89/$2.80 Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African operations categorized as "Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. Adjusted Q4 and 2020 Year/Year Results Q4 Adjusted Results:  2.5% year-over-year increase in Adjusted Revenue: Adjusted Operating Income Margin  4.5% acquisition impact (ULC Robotics and PK)  (2.4%) organic* decrease*due to lower volumes in HVAC Cooling  0.4% currency impact

 $9.4m charge caused decline in Q4 and Full-year Adjusted Operating Income and Margin Q4 Full-Year Adjusted Revenue Q4 2019 Q4 2020 FY 2019 For Full-Year 2020, Acquisitions and Solid Operational Performance Largely Offset COVID-Impact ($ millions) Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African operations categorized as "Other" in the company's reporting structure. *Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. $1,556 FY 2020 10 Summary of Q4 and 2020 Adjusted Segment Results Q4'2020 2020 Y/Y % Y/Y Change Y/Y % Y/Y Change Change in Adjusted Change in Adjusted Segment in Revenue Segment Margin* in Revenue Segment Margin* HVAC (4.4)% (130) bps (0.4)% 10 bps Detection & Measurement 17.5% (160) bps 0.6% (280) Bps Engineered Solutions 1.3% (40) bps 5.2% 270 bps Total Adjusted SPX 2.5% (90) bps 1.9% 20 bps Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African operations categorized as "Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. HVAC Q4 and 2020 Year/Year Results Q4 Revenue:  (4.4%) year-over-year decrease:  3.0% acquisition impact from P-K

 (7.9%) organic decrease* due to lower Cooling and Heating volumes

 0.5% currency impact Q4 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin:  $4.1m decrease in Adjusted Segment Income*

 130 basis points of margin decline driven largely by lower Cooling volumes Q4 Full-Year ($ millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Performance Largely as Anticipated; Seeing Early Signals of Recovering Non-Resi Activity *Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. Detection & Measurement Q4 and 2020 Year/Year Results Q4 Revenue:  17.5% year-over-year increase:  2.6% organic increase* due primarily to strong year-end shipments in Radiodetection, CUES and Flash

 13.9% acquisition impact (ULC Robotics and Sensors & Software)

 1.0% currency impact Q4 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin:  $2.3m increase in Adjusted Segment Income*

 160 basis points of margin decline primarily due to a lower mix of high margin project sales Revenue Q4 Full-Year ($ millions) $385 $387 Adjusted Segment Income Margin* $118 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Favorable Impact of Acquisitions; Some Project Sales Shifted into 2021 *Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. 13 Engineered Solutions Q4 and 2020 Year/Year Results Q4 Revenue:  1.3% year-over-year increase:  Due to improved volumes in Transformers and Process Cooling Q4 Segment Income and Margin:  $0.3m decrease in Segment Income

 40 basis points of margin decline  Strong performance in Transformers more than offset by less favorable mix in Process Cooling

Q4 Full-Year ($ millions) $578 Revenue Segment Income Margin $151 $153 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Continued Strong Operational Execution Financial Position and Liquidity Review Jamie Harris Financial Position - Capital Structure & Liquidity Update ($millions) Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Short-term debt $108 $101 Current maturities of long-term debt Long-term debt Total Debt Less: Cash on hand Net Debt 6 7 350 304 Leverage Ratios* 2.16x1.85x 1.95x1.65x $464 (71) $393 $412 (68) $344 Q3 2020 Gross Leverage Q4 2020 Bank Net Leverage Solid Balance Sheet: Well Positioned for Growth Initiatives * Calculated as defined by SPX's credit facility agreement. 2021 Guidance Adjusted Operating Income Margin of ~12%; Adjusted EPS in a Range of $3.00-3.20 Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African operations categorized as "Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations of guidance measures to US GAAP financial measures are not predictable and accordingly are not included in the Appendix of the presentation. 17 End Market Overview and Closing Remarks Gene Lowe Market Commentary Market Comments HVAC  Cooling: Non-residential activity showing early signs of improvement  Heating: solid recent demand trends; weather influenced seasonal demand Detection & Measurement  Locator demand continues solid recovery  Healthy frontlog of projects; delivery timing remains key driver Engineered Solutions  Solid utility customer behavior  Preference for "Made in USA" increasing Drivers Support 2021 Growth Expectations Executive Summary  Solid 2020 performance in challenging environment

 Anticipate double-digit earnings growth in 2021

 Focused on growth accelerators

 Strong balance sheet and liquidity Well-Positioned to Continue Value Creation Journey in 2021+ 20 QuestionsAppendix Modeling Considerations - Full Year 2021 Metric Considerations Corporate Expense $46-49m Long-term incentive comp ~$14-15m Restructuring costs $1-2m Interest cost $13-14m Equity earnings in JV, Other income/(expense), and Non-service pension benefit/(expense) $3-5m Tax rate ~21-23% Capex ~$20m Cash cost of pension + OPEB $13-14m D&A ~$45-47m Share count ~46.3-46.6m Currency effect Topline sensitivity to USD-GBP rate Adjusted Segment Income Phasing and Reconciliations ($ millions) 34% 32% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 20192020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020 GAAP Exclude "Other" 46.6 (4.5) 47.6 (4.2) 44.4 (5.3) 65.1 203.7 (5.3) (19.3) Exclude: One time acquisition related costs Exclude: Intangible amortization Adjusted % of full-year (0.1) (2.6) 53.8 23% (2.4) 54.2 23% (3.3) 53.0 22% (1.2) (1.3) (5.7) (14.0) 77.3 238.3 32% 100% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 GAAP Exclude "Other" 22.1 (21.3) 41.7 43.2

(9.7) (5.4) 69.5 176.5 (7.2) (43.6) Exclude: One time acquisition related costs Exclude: Intangible amortization Adjusted % of full-year (1.3) (1.6) 46.3 20% (0.9) -

(2.4) (2.0) 54.7 24% 50.6 22% 0.2 (2.0) (2.9) (8.9) 79.4 231.0 34% 100% Other Segment Results - 2019 and 2020 by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 Revenue (10.0) 0.1 5.5 (1.7) (6.1) Segment Income (21.3) (9.7) (5.4) (7.2) (43.6) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020 Revenue 2.1 0.7 0.5 0.7 4.0 Segment Income (4.5) (4.2) (5.3) (5.3) (19.3) ($ millions) Q4 2020 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EPS Reconciliation ($ millions) GAAP AdjustmentsAdjusted Segment income (1) $ 65.1 $ 12.2 $ 77.3 Corporate expense (2) (14.7) 0.8 (13.9) Long-term incentive compensation expense (3.8) - (3.8) Impairment of intangible assets (3) (0.7) 0.7 - Special charges, net (4) (1.6) 0.6 (1.0) Other operating expense Operating income (9.4) - (9.4) 34.9 14.3 49.2 Other expense, net (5) (6.7) 3.9 (2.8) Interest expense, net (4.4) - (4.4) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 23.8 18.2 42.0 Income tax (provision) benefit (6) 3.1 (3.8) (0.7) Income from continuing operations 26.9 14.4 41.3 Dilutive shares outstanding 46.151 46.151 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.58 $ 0.89 (1) Adjustment represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa business ($5.3), (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($5.7), (iii) one-time acquisitions costs of ($0.9), and (iv) inventory step-up charges related to the Sensors & Software acquisition of ($0.3). (2) Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period.

(3) Adjustment represents removal of non-cash charges related to the impairment of certain intangible assets.

(4) Adjustment represents removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa business. (5)Adjustment primarily represents the removal of non-service pension and postretirement charges ($7.1), foreign currency gains associated with the South Africa business ($2.0), and a gain on equity security associated with a fair value adjustment ($1.2). 26 Q4 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EPS Reconciliation GAAP Adjustments Adjusted ($ millions) Segment income (1) Corporate expense (2) $ 69.5 $ 9.9 $ 79.4 (13.8) 0.6 (13.2) Long-term incentive compensation expense Special charges, net (3) (3.5) - (3.5) (0.6) 0.5 (0.1) Operating income 51.6 11.0 62.6 Other expense, net (4) (15.0) 11.2 (3.8) Interest expense, net (5) (4.9) (0.1) (5.0) Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement (6) (0.6) 0.6 - Income from continuing operations before income taxes 31.1 22.7 53.8 Income tax provision (7) (2.0) (8.3) (10.3) Income from continuing operations 29.1 14.4 43.5 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - Net income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common 29.1 - 14.4 - 43.5 Adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest (8) 5.6 (5.6) - Net income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 34.7 $ 8.8 $ 43.5 Dilutive shares outstanding 45.491 45.491 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.76 $ 0.96 (1) Adjustment primarily represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa business ($7.2) and (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($2.9).

(2) Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period.

(3) Adjustment represents removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa business.

(4) Adjustment represents the removal of non-service pension and postretirement charges ($11.0) and foreign currency losses ($0.2) associated with the South Africa business.

(5) Represents removal of interest income associated with the South Africa business.

(6) Adjustment represents the removal of a non-cash charge associated with an amendment to our senior credit agreement.

(7) Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (6) above and the removal of certain income tax benefits that are considered non-recurring.

(8) Adjustment represents removal of noncontrolling interest amounts associated with our South Africa subsidiary. 27 2020 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EPS Reconciliation Segment income (1) Corporate expense (2) Long-term incentive compensation expense Impairment of intangible assets (3) Special charges (4) Other operating expenses (5) Operating income Other income, net (6) Interest expense, net Income from continuing operations before income taxes Income tax provision (7) Income from continuing operations Dilutive shares outstanding Earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP $ 203.7 $ (44.8) (14.0) (0.7) (3.2) (9.0) 132.0 2.7 (18.2) 116.5 (15.8) Adjustments Adjusted 34.6 $ 238.3 1.7 (43.1) - (14.0) 0.7 -0.8 (2.4) (0.4) (9.4) 37.4 169.4 (2.7) -- (18.2) 34.7 151.2 (7.4) (23.2) 100.7 27.3 128.0 45.766 45.766 $ 2.20 $ 2.80 ($ millions) (1) Adjustment represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa business ($19.3), (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($14.0), (iii) one-time acquisitions costs of ($1.0), and (iv) inventory step-up charges related to the Sensors & Software acquisition of ($0.3). (2) Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period.

(3) Adjustment represents removal of non-cash charges related to the impairment of certain intangible assets.

(4) Adjustment primarily represents removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa business.

(5) Adjustment represents the removal of income associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business.

(6) Adjustment primarily represents the removal of non-service pension and postretirement charges ($7.8), foreign currency gains associated with the South Africa business ($1.9), and a gain on equity security associated with a fair value adjustment ($8.6). 28 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EPS Reconciliation ($ millions) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Segment income (1) $ 176.5 $ 54.5 $ 231.0 Corporate expense (2) (46.7) 2.6 (44.1) Long-term incentive compensation expense (13.6) - (13.6) Special charges, net (3) (4.4) 3.4 (1.0) Other operating expenses (4) (1.8) 1.8 - Operating income 110.0 62.3 172.3 Other income (expense), net (5) (5.2) 6.7 1.5 Interest expense, net (6) (19.2) (0.1) (19.3) Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement (7) (0.6) 0.6 - Income from continuing operations before income taxes 85.0 69.5 154.5 Income tax provision (8) (13.9) (16.5) (30.4) Income from continuing operations 71.1 53.0 124.1 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest Net income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders - 71.1 - 53.0 - 124.1 Adjustment related to redeemable noncontrolling interest (9) 5.6 (5.6) - Net income from continuing operations attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders after adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 76.7 $ 47.4 $ 124.1 Dilutive shares outstanding 44.957 44.957 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.71 $ 2.76 (1) Adjustment represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa businesses ($43.6), (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($8.9), and (iii) inventory step-up charges related to the Sabik and Cues acquisitions of ($2.0) . (2) Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period.

(3) Adjustment primarily represents removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa business.

(4) Adjustment represents removal of charges associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business.

(5) Adjustment primarily represents the removal of non-service pension and postretirement charges ($14.0), foreign currency losses associated with the South Africa business ($0.6), and a gain on equity security associated with a fair value adjustment ($7.9). (6) Represents removal of interest income associated with the South Africa business.

(7) Adjustment represents the removal of a non-cash charge associated with an amendment to our senior credit agreement.

(8) Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (7) above and the removal of certain income tax benefits that are considered non-recurring.

(9) Adjustment represents removal of non-controlling interest amounts associated with our South Africa business. Q4 and FY 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation ($ millions) Three months ended Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income Exclude: $ 34.9 $ 51.6 $ 132.0 $ 110.0 Aggregate operating loss of the South Africa business (1) One-time acquisition related costs (2) (5.9) (7.7) (20.1) (46.8) (2.0) (0.4) (3.0) (4.8) Other operating income/expense (3) Amortization expense (4) Impairment of intangible assets Adjusted operating income as a percent of adjusted revenues (5) - - 0.4 (1.8) (5.7) (2.9) (14.0) (8.9) (0.7) -$ 49.2 $ 62.6 $ 10.8 % 14.1 % (0.7) 169.4 10.9 % $ - 172.3 11.3 % (1) Represents the removal of the operating results of our South Africa business, inclusive of "special charges" of $0.6 and $0.5 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.8 and $3.2 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Represents one-time acquisition related costs during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 associated with (i) inventory step-up of $0.3 and $(0.2), respectively, and (ii) integration and transaction costs of $1.7 and $0.6, respectively, and one-time acquisition related costs during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 associated with (i) inventory step-up of $0.3 and $2.0, respectively, and (ii) integration and transaction costs of $2.7 and $2.8. (3) Represents income/expense associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. (4) Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets.

(5) See "Results of Reportable Segments and Other Operating Segment" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results. Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Organic Revenue Three months ended December 31, 2020 Net Revenue Growth (Decline) (4.4) % Exclude: Foreign Currency 0.5 % Exclude: Acquisitions 3.0 % Organic Revenue Growth/(Decline) (7.9) % Detection & HVAC Measurement SPX Corporation 17.5 % 1.3 % 2.5 % 1.0 % - % 0.4 % 13.9 % - % 4.5 % 2.6 % 1.3 % (2.4) % Engineered Solutions Q4 and FY 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Segment Income Reconciliation ($ millions) CONSOLIDATED SPX: Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Consolidated revenue $ 456.8 $ 443.4 $ 1,559.5 1,520.9 Exclude: "Other" operating segment (1) 0.7 (1.7) 4.0 (6.1) Adjusted consolidated revenue $ 456.1 $ 445.1 $ 1,555.5 1,527.0 Total segment income $ 65.1 $ 69.5 $ 203.7 176.5 Exclude: "Other" operating segment (1) (5.3) (7.2) (19.3) (43.6) Exclude: One-time acquisition related costs (2) (1.2) 0.2 (1.3) (2.0) Exclude: Amortization expense (3) (5.7) (2.9) (14.0) (8.9) Adjusted segment income $ 77.3 $ 79.4 $ 238.3 231.0 as a percent of adjusted revenues (4) 16.9 % 17.8 % 15.3 % 15.1 % $ $ $ $ (1) Represents the removal of the financial results of our South Africa business. Note: This business is being reported as an "Other" operating segment for U.S. GAAP purposes due to certain wind-down activities that are occurring within this business. (2) Primarily represents one-time acquisition costs related to the HVAC and Detection & Measurement reportable segments during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and additional "Cost of products sold" recorded during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Sensors & Software acquisition and the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Sabik and Cues acquisitions. (3) Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets. (4) See "Results of Reportable Segments and Other Operating Segment" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results. Q4 and FY 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Segment Income Reconciliations ($ millions) HVAC REPORTABLESEGMENT: HVAC segment income Exclude: One-time acquisition related costs (1) Exclude: Amortization expense (2) HVAC adjusted segment income as a percent of HVAC segment revenues (3) Three months endedDecember 31, 2020 $ 33.9 (0.5) (0.7) $ 35.1 December 31, 2019 $ 38.1 - (1.1) $ 39.2 Twelve months ended 18.9 % 20.2 % $ $ December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 93.4 $ 95.4 (0.6) - (2.9) (1.4) 96.9 $ 96.8 16.4 % 16.3 % DETECTION & MEASUREMENT REPORTABLE SEGMENT: Detection & Measurement segment income Exclude: One-time acquisition related costs (1) Exclude: Amortization expense (2) Detection & Measurement adjusted segment income as a percent of Detection & Measurement segment revenues (3) Three months endedDecember 31, 2020 $ 20.7 (0.7) (5.0) $ 26.4 December 31, 2019 $ 22.5 0.2 (1.8) $ 24.1 Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 69.1 $ 81.7 (0.7) (2.0) (11.1) (7.5) $ 80.9 $ 91.2 22.4 % 24.0 % 20.9 % 23.7 % (1) Primarily represents one-time acquisition costs related to the HVAC and Detection & Measurement reportable segments during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and additional "Cost of products sold" recorded during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Sensors & Software acquisition and the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Sabik and Cues acquisitions. (2) Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets. (3) See "Results of Reportable Segments and Other Operating Segment" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results. Q4 2020 Debt Reconciliation Q4 2020 Short-term debt 101.2 Current maturities of long-term debt 7.2 Long-term debt(1) 305.4 Gross debt 413.8 plus: adjustment associated with acquistions 25.5 less: purchase card program and extended payables (1.7) Adjusted gross debt 437.6 less: cash and equivalents (67.7)Adjusted net debt 1) Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs associated with term loan of $1.4m. Note: Adjusted net debt as defined by SPX's current credit facility agreement. $ 369.9 ($ millions) 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation ($ millions) FY 2020 Net Income attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders $ 97.2 Income tax provision 15.8 Interest expense 18.4 Income before interest and taxes 131.4 Depreciation and amoritization 41.7 EBITDA 173.1 Adjustments: Non-cash compensation 24.1 Pension adjustments 3.0 Extraordinary non-recurring, non-cash charges (gains), net 6.6 Extraordinary non-recurring cash charges, net 3.8 Material acquisition / disposition related fees, costs, or expenses, net 2.1 Pro forma effect of acquisitions and divestitures, and other 12.1 Ajusted EBITDA $ 224.8 * Adjusted EBITDA includes pro-forma impact related to acquisitions closed during the year. Note: Adjusted consolidated EBITDA as defined by SPX's current credit facility agreement. 35 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation 2020 Operating cash flow from continuing operations 131.1 Capital expenditures (21.5) Free cash flow from continuing operations 109.6 Adjustments* Adjusted free cash flow 13.7 $ 123.3 ($ millions) * Adjustments align with our reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EPS for the full-year 2019 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer SPX Corporation published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:43:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SPX CORPORATION 05:46p SPX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:44p SPX : Q4 and Full Year 2020 SPX Corporation Earnings Presentation PU 04:51p SPX Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenue Climbs, Company Sets 2021 Outlook MT 04:18p SPX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 04:09p Earnings Flash (SPXC) SPX CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.89, vs. Street Est of $.. MT 04:09p Earnings Flash (SPXC) SPX CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $456.8M, vs. Street .. MT 04:07p SPX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results GL 02/02 SPX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Present 2021 Fina.. GL 01/11 US Equities Trade Lower After Last Week's Gains Amid Renewed COVID-19 Concern.. MT 2020 Oppenheimer Adjusts SPX Price Target to $60 From $54, Maintains Outperform Ra.. MT