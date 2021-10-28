Johnson Pump Marine Named Supplier of the Year by Yanmar Europe

The SPX FLOW brand was measured against 25 suppliers on quality, cost, delivery, management, technical expertise

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 - SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, announced its Johnson Pump Marine brand was recently named Yanmar Europe's 2020 Supplier of the Year.

Yanmar, a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, evaluated 25 of its suppliers of parts and components to several business lines: leisure marine, agricultural machinery, commercial marine and industrial powertrain.

The award is part of the company's commitment to continuously improving, and the final score hinges on quality, cost, delivery, management and technical expertise.

"An important aspect of the quality of our products and service is related to the quality and service of our suppliers," said James Forrester, Yanmar Europe's procurement manager. "We congratulate Johnson Pump Marine, we appreciate the team's ir ongoing commitment, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them."

Johnson Pump Marine is one of the world's leading manufacturers of pumps for both leisure and commercial vessels. Renowned for advanced impeller technology, Johnson Pump Marine manufactures high-efficiency products for either initial OEM fitting-out or subsequent after-market installation.

Johnson Pump Marine has worked with Yanmar for 25 years, supplying engine cooling pumps and spares for Yanmar's marine engines.

"This award means a lot to the entire SPX FLOW team," said Michael Strålman, Johnson Pump Marine's general manager. "I would like to thank Yanmar for a great partnership with an always open and valuable discussion around continuous improvement."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

About Johnson Pump Marine

As an SPX FLOW brand, Johnson Pump Marine is one of the world's leading manufacturers of pumps for both leisure and commercial vessels. It manufactures high-efficiency products for either initial OEM fitting-out or subsequent after-market installation. Among these items are bilge pumps, fuel transfer pumps, engine cooling pumps, circulation pumps, emergency pumping equipment, clutch pumps, wastewater and toilet handling pumps, drainage systems, high-pressure deck-washing kits and water pressure systems, as well as other related accessories and fittings. To learn more, please visit www.spxflow.com/johnson-pump-marine.

