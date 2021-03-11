SPX FLOW : Operational Excellence

|
Operational Excellence
Ty Jeffers
VP, Global Manufacturing Supply Chain
STRATEGIC DIRECTION - VALUE CREATION MODEL
Profitable Growth
GLOBAL MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS
Optimize and Simplify Footprint to Meet Global Customer Needs
6 Multi-Product Sites
3 Acquisition Sites
Cooperstown
RockfordRochesterDelavan
Goldsboro
Uusikaupunki
DagenhamSilkeborg
Warburg
Etten-Leur
Assen Erpe-MereEkero
BydgoszczNorderstedt
Eygelshoven
Moers Santorso
Busan
Ocala
Xidu
Ahmedabad
HEALTH & SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
Dramatic Improvement for Our Employees Year-over-Year
All Company TRIR By Quarter
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
