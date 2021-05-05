Log in
    FLOW   US78469X1072

SPX FLOW, INC.

(FLOW)
  Report
SPX FLOW : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

05/05/2021 | 06:41am EDT
MAY 5, 2021

Q1 2021 EARNINGS WEBCAST

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations and financial projections, are forward-looking statements and are thus prospective. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future expressed or implied results.

Although SPX FLOW believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Estimates of future operating results are based on the company's continuing operations, which are subject to change.

Particular risks facing SPX FLOW include risks relating to economic, business and other risks stemming from changes in the economy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our international operations, legal and regulatory risks, cost of raw materials, and pricing pressures. More information regarding such risks can be found in SPX FLOW's SEC filings and in its news releases issued earlier today.

Statements in this presentation are only as of the time made, and SPX FLOW does not intend to update any statements made in this presentation except as required by regulatory authorities.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. A copy of this presentation, including a reconciliation of the non- GAAP financial measures from their most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is available on our website at www.SPXFLOW.com.

2

OPENING REMARKS

Marc Michael, President and CEO

3-year strategic objectives

Low-single to Mid-single digits

Mid-Teens Operating Margins

Acquired revenue of $200-$300M

organic revenue growth

FOCUS MARKETS: NUTRITION | HEALTH | INDUSTRIAL

BIG PLAYS: MIXING | PUMPS | UHT

PEOPLE &

CUSTOMER

PROFITABLE

HIGH RETURN

CULTURE

EXPERIENCE

GROWTH

INVESTMENTS

Top 10% of Companies

Improve Fort

Gross Margins ~40%

Double Digit Returns

to Work For

Satisfaction Scores

Leverage Scale

80/20

4

Q1 2021 Highlights vs. Prior Year

Improved Organic Performance

OI Margins +550pbs*

Orders +10%

Revenue +19%

Quality of revenue

Short Cycle demand

Short Cycle volume

Consistency in systems projects

Efficient backlog execution

Cost programs and lower corp. expense

Pipeline building for Industrial projects

80/20 segmentation

Effective price / inflation management

Balanced Capital Allocation

Organic Investment

Programmatic M&A

Doubled investment into plant

Aligned to strategy and financial objectives:

modernization

UTG Mixing in first quarter

Increased R&D by more than 20%

Philadelphia Mixing announced April 28th

Return to Shareholders

  • Announced first quarterly dividend
  • Share repurchases of $10 million

*Adjusted Non-GAAP measure

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SPX FLOW Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 487 M - -
Net income 2021 101 M - -
Net cash 2021 53,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 2 898 M 2 898 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart SPX FLOW, INC.
Duration : Period :
SPX FLOW, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPX FLOW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 68,25 $
Last Close Price 68,12 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcus G. Michael President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime Manson Easley VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert F. Hull Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Eamigh Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Anne K. Altman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPX FLOW, INC.17.53%2 898
ATLAS COPCO AB20.49%69 371
FANUC CORPORATION-0.73%44 166
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.31%40 501
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.18.01%34 030
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED30.20%33 977
