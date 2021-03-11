Log in
SPX FLOW, Inc.    FLOW

SPX FLOW, INC.

(FLOW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/10 04:10:00 pm
68.5 USD   +2.04%
08:52aSPX FLOW  : People & Culture
PU
08:50aSPX FLOW  : Solutions Partner of Choice
PU
08:50aSPX FLOW  : Stakeholder Value Proposition
PU
SPX FLOW : Solutions Partner of Choice

03/11/2021 | 08:50am EST
Solutions Part of Choice

Dwight Gibson

Chief Commercial Offi

ner

cer

STRATEGIC DIRECTION - VALUE CREATION MODEL

Customer Experience

  • Prioritize Key Customers

  • Life Cycle Partner

  • Innovation & Digital Capabilities

THE VALUE OF OUR DEEP CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS

Partnering with Our Customers Is Critical to Our Success

HOW WE ADD VALUDEesFigOn R OUR CUSTOMERS

Design

Enable High Quality Process Outcomes

Design

Reduce Downtime &

Business Risk

Design

Partner On Process Improvement & Innovation

Design

Reduce Overhead &

Working Capital

ReliablDeetseicghnnologyAchDievseignKPIs

24/7 operations

Design

Design

Design

Process quality

Sustainable processes

Improve productivity

Product differentiation

Reduce costs

Design

Design

Design

WHY WE ARE THE VENDOR OF CHOICE

Our Proven Expertise and Brand Strength Resonates with Clients

BUSINESS STRENGTHS

1

2

3

Premier brands with reputation for quality

Broad channel partner networkSkilled process engineers

4

5

6

Loyal, diversified customer base

Genuine parts & life cycle service techniciansGlobal sales & manufacturing presence

CORE CAPABILITIES

Customer Intimacy

VitalityPeople & CultureVelocity

Acquisitions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SPX FLOW Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 13:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 488 M - -
Net income 2021 89,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 55,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 887 M 2 887 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart SPX FLOW, INC.
Duration : Period :
SPX FLOW, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPX FLOW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 60,43 $
Last Close Price 68,50 $
Spread / Highest target 9,49%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcus G. Michael President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime Manson Easley VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert F. Hull Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Eamigh Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Anne K. Altman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPX FLOW, INC.15.82%2 887
ATLAS COPCO AB17.57%67 529
FANUC CORPORATION3.53%46 372
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.69%39 538
SANDVIK AB19.08%34 847
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.5.26%30 755
