SPX FLOW, Inc.

SPX FLOW, INC.

(FLOW)
  Report
03/10 04:10:00 pm
68.5 USD   +2.04%
SPX FLOW : Stakeholder Value Proposition

03/11/2021 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOLUTIONS IN THE MAKING

Investor Day 2021

AGENDA

Welcome & Safety

1 2 3 4 5 6

Scott Gaffner - VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights

Stakeholder Value Proposition

Marc Michael - President and Chief Executive Officer

People & Culture

Melissa Buscher - VP, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

Solutions Partner of Choice

Dwight Gibson - Chief Commercial Officer

Operational Execution

Ty Jeffers - VP, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Profitable Growth &

High-Return Investments

Jaime Easley - VP and Chief Financial Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

  • Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations and financial projections, are forward-looking statements and are thus prospective. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future expressed or implied results. Although SPX FLOW believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Estimates of future operating results are based on the company's continuing operations, which are subject to change.

  • Our Food and Beverage segment has been renamed as Nutrition and Health. Within this presentation, all forward looking statements and related periodic financial reporting with respect to our Nutrition and Health segment is comparative to references to the Food and Beverage segment in any previous publications, as there have been no other changes to the segment.

  • Particular risks facing SPX FLOW include risks relating to economic, business and other risks stemming from changes in the economy, our international operations, legal and regulatory risks, cost of raw materials, and pricing pressures. More information regarding such risks can be found in SPX FLOW's SEC filings and in its news releases issued earlier today.

  • Statements in this presentation are only as of the time made, and SPX FLOW does not intend to update any statements made in this presentation except as required by regulatory authorities.

  • This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. A copy of this presentation, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures from their most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is available on our website at www.SPXFLOW.com.

AGENDA

Stakeholder V Proposition

Marc Michael President and CEO

lue

Disclaimer

SPX FLOW Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 13:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 488 M - -
Net income 2021 89,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 55,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 887 M 2 887 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart SPX FLOW, INC.
Duration : Period :
SPX FLOW, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPX FLOW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 60,43 $
Last Close Price 68,50 $
Spread / Highest target 9,49%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcus G. Michael President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime Manson Easley VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert F. Hull Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Eamigh Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Anne K. Altman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPX FLOW, INC.15.82%2 887
ATLAS COPCO AB17.57%67 529
FANUC CORPORATION3.53%46 372
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.69%39 538
SANDVIK AB19.08%34 847
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.5.26%30 755
