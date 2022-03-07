Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SQL Technologies Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYX   US78471E1055

SQL TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(SKYX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SQL Technologies : Sky Technologies to Attend The Wall Street Conference 2022 on March 7-9 in Palm Beach, Florida

03/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 /SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) ("Sky Technologies" or "the Company"), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, has been invited to attend The Wall Street Conference 2022 "Billionaires Row" on March 7-9, 2022.

Sky Technologies Executive Chairman Rani Kohen, CEO John Campi, and President Steve Schmidt will host meetings throughout the event with attendees, family offices, and fund managers. Sky Technologies (NASDAQ: SKYX) will be the main event sponsor.

The Wall Street Conference 2022 "Billionaires Row"

Date: March 7-9, 2022
Location: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
Format: Networking, Panel Presentations and 1x1 meetings

About Sky Technologies

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

Sky Technologies (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ North America
949-259-4987
SKYX@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SQL Technologies, Inc. dba Sky Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691825/Sky-Technologies-to-Attend-The-Wall-Street-Conference-2022-on-March-7-9-in-Palm-Beach-Florida

Disclaimer

SQL Technologies Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SQL TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
03/01SQL Technologies, Inc. dba Sky Technologies
AQ
02/23SQL Technologies Corp. Appoints Mark Earley as Safety Advisory Board Committee
CI
02/14SQL TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification..
AQ
02/14SQL Technologies Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
02/11SQL TECHNOLOGIES CORP.(NASDAQCM : SKYX) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
02/09SQL Technologies Corp. has completed an IPO in the amount of $23.1 million.
CI
2021SQL Technologies Corp. has filed an IPO in the amount of $23 million.
CI
2021SQL Technologies Corp. announced that it has received $0.6 million in funding
CI
2016SQL Technologies Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2016Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp will Change its Name to SQL Technologies Corp
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,26 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,24 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 207 M 1 207 M -
EV / Sales 2019 48,1x
EV / Sales 2020 557x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float -
Chart SQL TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
SQL Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John P. Campi Chief Executive & Accounting Officer
Mark J. Wells President
Rani Roland Kohen Executive Chairman
Patricia Ann Barron Chief Operations Officer
Leonard Jay Sokolow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQL TECHNOLOGIES CORP.0.00%1 207
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.50%113 848
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.84%80 504
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.33%59 848
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.50%54 399
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.71%49 704