Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SQLI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQI   FR0011289040

SQLI

(SQI)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/28 10:50:45 am EDT
29.8 EUR   -0.67%
04:14aAGILITY : confessions of a converted digital project manager
PU
03/22CUSTOMER DATA : staying ahead of the curve
PU
03/16CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE : five common challenges and solutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agility: confessions of a converted digital project manager

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a project manager in the digital world for more than fifteen years, I've heard many mixed reports from people who have worked with Agile methods. Many good things are said about them, as well as many not so good!

The fact remains that companies are increasingly drawn to Agile organizations, which are reputed to be more flexible and adaptable, as well as customer-centric. This means that anyone working in the digital sector (whether they are a developer, tester, project manager, expert or architect) is very likely to encounter a project run within an agile framework. As they are difficult to avoid, we might as well approach Agile projects in the best possible frame of mind. My experience may be able to help you with this.

DOES AGILITY GET BAD PRESS?

People in France have a tendency to remember negative aspects, to the detriment of positive ones. And this was indeed the case the first time I chatted to people about the topic. These were the main gripes:

  • Agility is a method that allows the client to change their needs too fast, meaning the team has to constantly do things over again

  • Agility is a method where employees are treated like children, with the application of rituals within an overly rigid framework

  • Agility is a method where you feel like you're submerged by a constant repetition of sprints and rituals

In short, these first impressions were a little bit off-putting!

A MIXED FIRST ATTEMPT

Like many colleagues, I found myself suddenly confronted with the methodology when I joined a "Pseudo Agile" project, so called because the team was trying to selectively apply components of the methodology, such as:

  • Backlog implementation

  • Sprint creation

  • Planning poker sessions

This can work in some cases, but with this project a number of essential components had been left out, including:

  • Calculation of team velocity

  • Precise management of priorities

This meant that the team felt like it was constantly switching between periods of action and inaction. In these conditions, the prejudices I had heard about the application of Agility appeared to be true. However, the conclusion I came to was something along the lines of: "I never want to be involved in this kind of Agile project again," rather than "I never want to be involved in an Agile project again."

As is very often the case with feedback from Agile projects, the feeling of unity within the team was an interesting dimension. Furthermore, the reasons for the difficulties encountered in this project were partly identified and avenues for improvement were visible. I had the feeling that, with more time, things could have worked out.

A CONCLUSIVE SECOND ATTEMPT

My second encounter with the methodology occurred in a very different setting. This time, I was actively involved in the Agile transformation of a project previously managed using a V-model, as a certified Scrum Master. This transformation was initiated to pursue improvements identified by the client and SQLI:

  • Less time spent going back-and-forth on contractual aspects

  • Earlier delivery and testing

  • Enhanced interaction between the development and testing teams

  • Consolidation of the knowledge base

With my previous experience, and assistance from an Agile coach, I was able to handle this project with greater assurance. Several fundamental aspects helped us begin on a sound footing:

  • Training on the concept of Agility (in this case the SCRUM method) for the whole team before switching to the new mode

  • Assistance from an Agile coach with the first three sprints

  • Precise definition of the roles and duties of each team member

Even in these favorable conditions, we were rapidly confronted with several problematic situations:

  • A feeling of having too many meetings and not being sufficiently concerned by topics addressed during rituals

  • A number of unreliable estimations that caused tasks planned in the sprint backlog to go off track

  • Development work that was started too early, leading to an increase in back-and-forth discussions during the sprint

  • Unexpected events that disturbed the sprint backlog, preventing the team from fully completing the objective set at the beginning of the sprint

However, the training sessions on Agility, as well as assistance from the coach, meant we had a solid foundation for discussions and were able to immediately enter a continuous improvement process. At the end of the day, we were prepared for things not going as described in the methodology and were not surprised that we had to correct our course.

Among other things, we worked on the following aspects:

  • Backlog priorities, to avoid forgetting anything and encountering unpleasant surprises during the sprint

  • Measurement of the percentage of unexpected events in the calculation of team velocity

  • Optimization of time spent on rituals, by reexplaining their benefit and better preparing meeting agendas

  • Adaptation of the criteria for inclusion of a User Story in a sprint, as well as for completion of a User Story

These essential adaptations were applied during the first three sprints, which enabled us to rapidly achieve a way of working that suited everybody involved, while delivering positive results for the management team.

Following a year and a half of applying Agility, this way of working has been crowned with success. Some developers even go so far as to say that they would not want to work in any other mode. As far as I am concerned, while I recognize that the implementation of Agility resolved the problems we faced in this project, I feel that the right ingredients are needed for it to work, including analysis of the need to apply the methodology, assistance and training, and engagement of everybody involved. Knowledge of the methodology is essential to be able to effectively adapt to the framework of a project. This is particularly true in the first few months of applying Agility. This experience has now confirmed to me the importance of being comfortable with this type of project methodology to remain competitive in the world of digital projects.

It can work!

So, if you are not familiar with this methodology, try to build as much knowledge on the topic as you can. Finally, if you have had a bad experience, try it again. Give Agility a second chance!

Published the 29 Mar 2022 by

François Dommée

Chef de Projet

Disclaimer

SQLI SA published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SQLI
04:14aAGILITY : confessions of a converted digital project manager
PU
03/22CUSTOMER DATA : staying ahead of the curve
PU
03/16CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE : five common challenges and solutions
PU
03/15SQLI : NFT, shopping for virtual goods in Asia
PU
03/11SQLI : Update of financial calendar 2022
AN
03/11SQLI : Provisional calendar
CO
03/09DRUPAL : a complete ecosystem
PU
03/08IWD 2022 : Life and work with some of SQLI's female superstars
PU
03/03THE SERVICE CENTER : a win-win relationship?
PU
03/03SQLI : Facing the future of digital
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 226 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2021 6,10 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net Debt 2021 9,40 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 136 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart SQLI
Duration : Period :
SQLI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQLI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,80 €
Average target price 31,37 €
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donche-Gay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Stephan Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Bruno Leyssene Vice President
Hervé de Beublain Independent Director
Véronique Reille-Soult de Dalmatie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQLI-3.25%149
ACCENTURE PLC-20.22%209 491
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.82%180 291
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.64%118 232
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.73%103 270
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.17%92 683